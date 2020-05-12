घरेलू हिंसा पीड़िताओं की मदद कर रहे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, अभिषेक बच्चन ने सपोर्ट में कहा- 'मैं हूं जयश्री'

अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी इस मुहिम में भाग लिया। उन्होंने अपनी ब्लैक एंड वाइट फोटो पर लिखा, 'मैं जयश्री हूं।' एक्टर ने अपनी ओर से सहयोग करने के बाद जोया अखतर, फरहान अख्तर और करण जौहर को नॉमिनेट किया।
मुंबई। लॉकडाउन के दौरान घरेलू हिंसा के मामलों की संख्या बढ़ी है। सरकार ने ऐसी महिलाओं को सहारा देने के लिए जरूरी प्रयास किए हैं। वहीं, अब बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी इनके समर्थन में अपनी अवाज उठाई है। 'लॉकडाउन में लॉकअप' कैंपेन में भागीदारी करते हुए सेलेब्स ने ना केवल पीड़िताओं के बदले हुए नाम अपनी सेल्फी पर लिखकर जागरुकता फैलाई बल्कि घरेलू हिंसा के मामलों से निपटने के लिए आवश्यक फंड में योगदान भी किया। पीड़िताओं के बदले हुए चुनिंदा नाम कैंपेन चलाने वाले एनजीओ ने दिए।
I am Sunitha. I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. Thank you for nominating me @reallyswara... I further nominate @gurpreetbedi_22 @krystledsouza @tansworld @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @lostboyjourney
एकता बनीं सुनीता
फिल्म मेकर एकता कपूर ने इस अभियान में अपनी सेल्फी पर लिखा,'मैं सुनीता हूं'। अपने इस सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में एकता ने लिखा— मैं आज सुनीता की आवाज हूं। ऐसी कई और घरेलू हिंसा पीड़िताओं की आवाज नहीं सुनी जा रही है क्योंकि वे लॉकडाउन में पीड़ित करने वालों के साथ बंद हैं। ऐसे में मदद के लिए सेल्फी पर उनका नाम लिखा और आर्थिक सहयोग किया जिससे उन्हें इस भयावह स्थिति से निकालने में सहयोग हो सके। एकता ने स्वरा भास्कर, एरिका फर्नांडीस, क्रिस्टल डिसूजा, पार्थ समथान, विकास गुप्ता को इस पहल में भाग लेने के लिए नॉमिनेट किया।
I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @sonamkapoor @natasha.poonawalla @tamannaahspeaks to lend their voices and help out too. 🙏🏼
करिश्मा बनीं अंकिता
एक्ट्रेस करिश्मा कपूर ने अपनी सेल्फी पर लिखा,' मैं अंकिता हूं।' साथ ही उन्होंने कैप्शन दिया,'लॉकडाउन के दौरान घरेलू हिंसा के मामलों में जबरदस्त बढ़ोतरी हुई हैं। ऐसे में स्वयंसेवी संस्था के संसाधन भी कम पड़ रहे हैं। इनकी मदद के लिए हमें आगे आकर सहयोग करना चाहिए।' करिश्मा को स्वरा भास्कर ने नॉमिनेट किया था। वहीं, करिश्मा ने सोनम कपूर, नताशा पूनावाला और तमन्ना भाटिया को नॉमिनेट किया।
I am Vijaya. I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. Thank you @p_tweedy for nominating me. I further nominate @lavinatandon05 & @abigail_pande to lend their voices and help out too.
अभिषेक ने भी उठाई आवाज
अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी इस मुहिम में भाग लिया। उन्होंने अपनी ब्लैक एंड वाइट फोटो पर लिखा, 'मैं जयश्री हूं।' एक्टर ने अपनी ओर से सहयोग करने के बाद जोया अखतर, फरहान अख्तर और करण जौहर को नॉमिनेट किया। उन्होंने अपने फैंस को भी मदद का हाथ आगे बढ़ाने के लिए भी प्रेरित किया।
I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @amuaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor @twinklerkhanna
अन्य सेलेब्स भी आए आगे
घरेलू हिंसा पीड़िताओं की मदद के लिए अन्य स्टार्स ने भी एकजुटता दिखाई। इनमें बिपाशा बसु, ईशा देओल, मलाइका अरोड़ा, दिया मिर्जा, स्वरा भास्कर, गुरप्रीत बेदी, करणवीर मेहरा,क्रिस्टल डिसूजा, मोनिका बेदी, शैफाली शाह, सिम्पल कौल सहित कई सेलेब्स ने सेल्फी पर पीड़िताओं के नाम लिखकर मदद की।