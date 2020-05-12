घरेलू हिंसा पीड़िताओं की मदद कर रहे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, अभिषेक बच्चन ने सपोर्ट में कहा- 'मैं हूं जयश्री'

View this post on Instagram

I am Sunitha. I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. Thank you for nominating me @reallyswara... I further nominate @gurpreetbedi_22 @krystledsouza @tansworld @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @lostboyjourney