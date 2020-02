'गन्स ऑफ बनारस' का ट्रेलर लॉन्च, माधुरी भी आईं नजर, देखें फोटोज

View this post on Instagram

Dayyyumm Madhuri Dixit aka the asli Dhak Dhak girl (can ya believe she's 52?!) in her desi look!!😍 Spotted arriving at her former long time secretary Rikku Nath’s son Karan’s debut movie’s trailer launch in Juhu ❤️❤️ FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #madhuridixit #madhuridixitnene #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses