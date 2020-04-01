मलाइका अरोड़ा ने बनाए बेसन के लड्डू, आप भी सीख सकते हैं उनसे रैसिपी

नई दिल्ली: कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के चलते पूरा देश 21 दिनों के लिए लॉकडाउन है। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी घरों में कैद हैं। इस दौरान एक्टर्स तरह-तरह की एक्टिविटी कर अपना वक्त गुज़ार रहे हैं। कोई घर की साफ-सफाई में लगा हुआ है तो कोई खाना बना रहा है। अब बॉलीवुड की फिटनेस क्वीन मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है।
Lockdown ke side effects🤪 Malaika makes laddooooo!!! Never ever seen her in this mode... so gotta say... quarantine’s bringin out our best talents 😀😀 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #malaikaarora #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
इस वीडियो में मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) बेसन के लड्डू बना रही हैं। आपने मलाइका को अब तक जिम जाते देखा होगा। पार्टीज करते देखा होगा, लेकिन उनका ये अवतार अब देखने को मिल रहा है। अब घर पर वक्त बिताने के लिए कुछ तो करना ही पड़ेगा तो मलाइका इन दिनों किचन का सहारा ले रही हैं।
I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19
हालांकि ये पहली बार नहीं है। इससे पहले भी मलाइका ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया था। जिसमें मलाइका किचन में मालाबारी वेजिटेबल स्टू बनाती नजर आ रही थीं। आपको बता दें कि मलाइका इन दिनों एक्टर अर्जुन कपूर के साथ रिलेशनशिप को लेकल चर्चा में बनी रहती हैं। 'जनता कर्फ्यू' के दिन जब पूरा देश बालकनी और छतों पर आकर कोरोना योद्धाओं के लिए ताली बजा रहा था तो मलाइका अर्जुन भी साथ में बालकनी में आए थे।