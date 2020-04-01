मलाइका अरोड़ा ने बनाए बेसन के लड्डू, आप भी सीख सकते हैं उनसे रैसिपी

View this post on Instagram

Lockdown ke side effects🤪 Malaika makes laddooooo!!! Never ever seen her in this mode... so gotta say... quarantine’s bringin out our best talents 😀😀 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #malaikaarora #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses