मलाइका अरोड़ा ने निजी जिंदगी का खोला राज, कहा- प्रेग्नेंसी के 40 दिन बाद ही...
Sunita Adhikari
| Updated: 07 Nov 2019, 01:47:02 PM (IST)
मलाइका अरोड़ा ने निजी जिंदगी का खोला राज, कहा- प्रेग्नेंसी के 40 दिन बाद ही...

  • Malaika Arora: मलाइका ने नेहा धूपिया के शो 'नो फिल्टर विद नेहा' में किया खुलासा

नई दिल्ली: फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में मलाइका अरोड़ा लंबे टाइम से हैं। मलाइका को बतौर डांसर बॉलीवुड में जाना जाता है। खासकर फिल्म 'दिल से' के 'छइयां छइयां' गाने से मलाइका ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में कदम रखा था। इसके बाद मलाइका ने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। 'ढोलना', 'माही वे', 'अनारकली डिस्को चली' जैसे गानों में मलाइका ने खुद ने साबित किया और अब इतने सालों बाद मलाइका ने अपनी निजी जिंदगी को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा किया है।

मलाइका ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा किया है। मलाइका ने यह खुलासा नेहा धूपिया के शो 'नो फिल्टर विद नेहा' में किया। मलाइका ने कहा कि 'शुरुआत में मुझे डार्क स्किन कैटेगरी में रखा जाता था। उस वक्त उस चीज को लेकर पक्षपाती रवैया अपनाया जाता था। लोग डार्क स्किन और फेयर स्किन को लेकर भेदभाव करते थे।' इसके अलावा मलाइका ने अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर भी कई बातें बताईं।

मलाइका ने बताया कि 'प्रेग्नेंसी के वक्त भी उन्होंने काम करना नहीं छोड़ा और डिलीवरी के 40 दिन बाद ही काम पर जाना शुरू कर दिया था।' इस बारे में बताते हुए कहा, 'मैंने प्रेग्नेंसी से पहले भी काम किया, उन दौरान भी काम किया और डिलीवरी के 40 दिन बाद ही काम करना शुरू कर दिया था। मैंने अपने बच्चे के लिए 40 दिन का ऑफ लिया था, क्योंकि मेरी मम्मी ऐसी थीं कि नहीं तुम्हें करना पड़ेगा। इसके 40 दिन बाद ही मैंने इंडस्ट्री में शूटिंग शुरू कर दी थी।' बता दें कि मलाइका ने अपने करियर की शुरूआत की एक वीडियो जॉकी के रूप में की थी। उसके बाद मलाइका ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की तरफ रुख किया, जहां उन्होंने कई हिट गाने दिए।

related story

मलाइका की नाइटी फोटो पर कमेंट से ट्रोल हुई रंगोली, विवाद बढ़ता देख ऐसे दी सफाई
मलाइका की नाइटी फोटो पर कमेंट से ट्रोल हुई रंगोली, विवाद बढ़ता देख ऐसे दी सफाई
अर्जुन कपूर को लेकर मलाइका अरोड़ा ने किए कई बड़े खुलासे
अर्जुन कपूर को लेकर मलाइका अरोड़ा ने किए कई बड़े खुलासे
मलाइका की बेटे के साथ नाइटी वाली तस्वीर पर कंगना की बहन ने किया भद्दा कमेंट, यूजर्स बोले- कितनी गंदी सोच है..
मलाइका की बेटे के साथ नाइटी वाली तस्वीर पर कंगना की बहन ने किया भद्दा कमेंट, यूजर्स बोले- कितनी गंदी सोच है..
मलाइका ने किया अपनी शादी को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, खुद बताया कैसे करेंगी शादी?
मलाइका ने किया अपनी शादी को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, खुद बताया कैसे करेंगी शादी?
बेटे अरहान के सामने मलाइका ने पहनी नाइट ड्रेस पर हुआ बवाल, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही हैं ट्रोल
बेटे अरहान के सामने मलाइका ने पहनी नाइट ड्रेस पर हुआ बवाल, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही हैं ट्रोल
ट्रेडिशनल लुक में मलाइका अरोड़ा ने ढाया कहर, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

+5

ट्रेडिशनल लुक में मलाइका अरोड़ा ने ढाया कहर, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
तारा सुतारिया ने शेयर की अपनी हॉट फोटोज, यूजर्स ने दिया मिक्सड रिएक्शन

तारा सुतारिया ने शेयर की अपनी हॉट फोटोज, यूजर्स ने दिया मिक्सड रिएक्शन
मलाइका ने बर्थडे केक का पहला टुकड़ा इस खास शख्स को खिलाया, किसी को नहीं थी उम्मीद
मलाइका ने बर्थडे केक का पहला टुकड़ा इस खास शख्स को खिलाया, किसी को नहीं थी उम्मीद
मलाइका अरोड़ा ने बर्थडे पर इन एक्ट्रेसेस को दी 'जादू की झप्पी', वायरल हो रही ये खास तस्वीरें
मलाइका अरोड़ा ने बर्थडे पर इन एक्ट्रेसेस को दी 'जादू की झप्पी', वायरल हो रही ये खास तस्वीरें
अर्जुन कपूर ने मलाइका अरोड़ा को प्यारी Kiss के साथ दी जन्मदिन की बधाई, स्टार्स ने कहा- बेस्ट
अर्जुन कपूर ने मलाइका अरोड़ा को प्यारी Kiss के साथ दी जन्मदिन की बधाई, स्टार्स ने कहा- बेस्ट
birthday bash: मलाइका अरोड़ा की बर्थडे पार्टी की तस्वीरें हो रही है वायरल,पार्टी में जमकर नाचे ये सेलेब्स
birthday bash: मलाइका अरोड़ा की बर्थडे पार्टी की तस्वीरें हो रही है वायरल,पार्टी में जमकर नाचे ये सेलेब्स
Malaika Arora malaika arora hot photos hot malaika arora discrimination