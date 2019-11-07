मलाइका अरोड़ा ने निजी जिंदगी का खोला राज, कहा- प्रेग्नेंसी के 40 दिन बाद ही...

नई दिल्ली: फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में मलाइका अरोड़ा लंबे टाइम से हैं। मलाइका को बतौर डांसर बॉलीवुड में जाना जाता है। खासकर फिल्म 'दिल से' के 'छइयां छइयां' गाने से मलाइका ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में कदम रखा था। इसके बाद मलाइका ने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। 'ढोलना', 'माही वे', 'अनारकली डिस्को चली' जैसे गानों में मलाइका ने खुद ने साबित किया और अब इतने सालों बाद मलाइका ने अपनी निजी जिंदगी को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा किया है।
मलाइका ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा किया है। मलाइका ने यह खुलासा नेहा धूपिया के शो 'नो फिल्टर विद नेहा' में किया। मलाइका ने कहा कि 'शुरुआत में मुझे डार्क स्किन कैटेगरी में रखा जाता था। उस वक्त उस चीज को लेकर पक्षपाती रवैया अपनाया जाता था। लोग डार्क स्किन और फेयर स्किन को लेकर भेदभाव करते थे।' इसके अलावा मलाइका ने अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर भी कई बातें बताईं।
मलाइका ने बताया कि 'प्रेग्नेंसी के वक्त भी उन्होंने काम करना नहीं छोड़ा और डिलीवरी के 40 दिन बाद ही काम पर जाना शुरू कर दिया था।' इस बारे में बताते हुए कहा, 'मैंने प्रेग्नेंसी से पहले भी काम किया, उन दौरान भी काम किया और डिलीवरी के 40 दिन बाद ही काम करना शुरू कर दिया था। मैंने अपने बच्चे के लिए 40 दिन का ऑफ लिया था, क्योंकि मेरी मम्मी ऐसी थीं कि नहीं तुम्हें करना पड़ेगा। इसके 40 दिन बाद ही मैंने इंडस्ट्री में शूटिंग शुरू कर दी थी।' बता दें कि मलाइका ने अपने करियर की शुरूआत की एक वीडियो जॉकी के रूप में की थी। उसके बाद मलाइका ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की तरफ रुख किया, जहां उन्होंने कई हिट गाने दिए।
