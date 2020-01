जब मशहूर डायरेक्टर ने फिल्म में काम देने के बदले टॉप उतार कर पास आने को कहा, एक्ट्रेस ने बयां की पूरी सच्चाई

View this post on Instagram

Last 2 days left of 2019. Everyone's talking about the things they did this year . Let's talk about the things you WEREN'T able to do . List of things I couldn't do ~ 1) Witness snowfall / Go to a snow place ❄️ 2) Skydive 🪂 3) Read one book every two months 📚 4) Join a pilates class 🤸‍♀️ -Hopefull in 2020 I tick off all of these 🤞 ~ What about you? 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣