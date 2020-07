मशहूर टीवी शो सारेगामापा में आपका मनोरंजन करेंगे मनीष पॉल, 10 जुलाई से शुरू होगी शूटिंग

View this post on Instagram

I coudnt just wish u with one picture of ours as have sooooo many.... happy birthday to u both @vishaldadlani sir and vishal SAR hahahahahaha love u bro...u are really a brother from another mother...loads of love to u...and soon we will recreate the magic on stage😜😜 what say???stay blessed🤗🤗🤗 (and thanks for having a good sense of humour and being a great sport🤗🤗) #mp #wishes #judge #music #vishal