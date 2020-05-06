नीना गुप्ता की बेटी Masaba Gupta ने पुलिस ऑफिसर्स को डोनेट किए खुद के बनाए डिजाइनर मास्क

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 06 May 2020, 07:30 PM IST
Masaba Gupta Donates Mask to Lady Police

  • मसाबा गुप्ता (Masaba Gupta) ने पुलिस अफसरों को बांटे मास्क
  • फैशन डिजाइनर मसाबा ने खुद बनाए मास्क (Mask)
  • पुलिस अफसरों के सेल्फलेस काम के लिए की तारीफ

नई दिल्ली | नीना गुप्ता (Neena Gupta) की बेटी और फेमस फैशन डिजाइनर मसाबा गुप्ता (Masaba Gupta) डिजाइनर कपड़े बनाने के लिए जानी जाती हैं। लेकिन आजकल लॉकडाउन में सभी अपने घरों में बंद हैं, ऐसे में मसाबा ने अपने टैलेंट से कोरोना वॉरियर्स की मदद करने की तरफ कदम बढ़ाया। उन्होंने नए डिजाइनर मास्क (Designer Mask) बनाकर पुलिस अफसरों को डोनेट किए हैं। मसाबा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं जिसमें लेडी पुलिस ऑफिसर्स दिखाई दे रही हैं। सभी के चेहरे पर मसाबा द्वारा बनाए गए मास्क लगे हुए हैं।

मसाबा ने अपनी खुशी जाहिर करते हुए लिखा- इसने मुझे बहुत खुशी दी। मैंने कई मशहूर एक्ट्रेसेस के कपड़े डिजाइन कर उन्हें ड्रेसेप किया हैं लेकिन ये पल मैं हमेशा याद रखूंगी। हमने पुलिस ऑफिसर्स को उनके सेल्फलेस काम करने के लिए गिफ्ट के रूप में नए मास्क दिए हैं।

View this post on Instagram

The current scenario forces us to introspect and realize the value of what we have. It's humbling to have a roof over your head and not worry about the essentials but we need to also do our bit to support all those whose livelihoods have been hit, all those who used to help us selflessly, be our companions all through and basically make our house a home. There is no specific time or place to #StartSomethingPriceless, you can do it whenever and wherever. Doing my bit to support my domestic staff with a little extra. Let's make the most of this time to do the things we love, spend time with our loved ones and support each other through it all. Stay home, stay safe and shop safely online with your Citi Mastercard. @citiindia @mastercardindia

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on

मसाबा ने आगे लिखा- उन्हें ये नॉन सर्जिकल फिर से इस्तेमाल करने योग्य मास्क गिफ्ट देकर, हम छोटा का शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहेत हैं उसके लिए वो जो हमारे देश के नागरिकों के लिए कर रहे हैं। हम इसे जारी रखेंगे।

इसके अलावा मसाबा ने ये भी बताया कि उनके द्वारा बनाए गए मास्क को आम लोग भी ऑनलाइन ले सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मास्क के बिकने से जो भी पैसा इकट्ठा होगा वो चैरिटी में दिया जाएगा। सेलेब्स और फैंस मसाबा की इस पहल की तारीफ कर रहे हैं।

