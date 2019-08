Mission Mangal Preview : भारतीय सपनों के सच होने की कहानी है 'मिशन मंगल', पहले दिन कमाएगी इतने करोड़

View this post on Instagram

‪Ended the #MissionMangal journey with a special screening with these lovely ladies in Delhi last night, missed the loveliest @balanvidya . I’m sure I can say this on behalf of all of us...it’s a film we are all extremely proud of ❤️Now over to you guys 🙏🏻 #AboutLastNight ‬@taapsee @iamkirtikulhari @aslisona @nithyamenen @shaktijagan @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms HopeProductions