टीवी कलाकारों ने नहीं रखा दोस्त की बर्थडे पार्टी में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान, बगैर मास्क काट दिया केक

By: Subodh Tripathi
| Published: 23 Jun 2020, 08:19 PM IST
मास्क जरूर लगाएं

टीवी कलाकारों ने नहीं रखा बर्थडे पार्टी में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान

टीवी इंडस्ट्री के कलाकारों ने अपने दोस्त गौतम हेगड़े की बर्थडे पार्टी में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का बिल्कुल ध्यान नहीं दिया, जैसे ही टीवी कलाकारों ने सोशल मीडिया पर बर्थडे पार्टी के फोटो शेयर की है। वे चर्चा का विषय बन गए । ताज्जुब की बात तो यह है कि उन्होंने केक भी बिना मास्क पहने ही काट दिया।

आपको बता दें कि मोहित सहगल, सानिया ईरानी टेलीविजन इंडस्ट्री में सबसे मशहूर और पसंद की जाने वाली जोड़ी में से एक हैं। जिन्होंने हाल ही में अपने दोस्त गौतम हेगड़े की बर्थडे पार्टी की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है। इस बर्थडे पार्टी के फोटो में साफ नजर आ रहा है कि केक काटते समय मास्क ही नहीं पहना है और इसके बाद जब सामूहिक रूप से फोटो लिया गया तो उसमें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का बिल्कुल ध्यान नहीं रखा गया।

इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर करते हुए मोहित ने लिखा है। "हैप्पी लॉकडाउन बर्थडे मेरे स्वीट और प्रिय दोस्त, तेरे बर्थडे पर कुछ तो अलग होना था, उम्मीद है कि हमने सारे इंस्ट्रक्शन फॉलो किए हैं, जूते घर के बाहर खोलना, अंदर घुसने से पहले हाथों को सेनेटाइज करना, हमेशा मास्क पहनना, पर मास्क के चक्कर में केक तो खाया ही नहीं, कोई बात नहीं तुम्हारा दिन अच्छा हो, उम्मीद है कि आने वाला साल तुम्हारे लिए अच्छा हो, बहुत सारी खुशियां लेकर आए, लव यू माय फ्रेंड आलवेज....।

