Sushant Singh Rajput मामले को कवर कर रहे मीडियाकर्मियों की गाड़ियों का मुंबई पुलिस ने काटा चालान, देखें वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

Here’s reporters continuously asked the Police Man for what basis the Challan has issues but no answer is given. Where as we are covering every movement of CBI and Mumbai Police in SSR case but this is how Media has been treated by the Cops #sushant #sushantsinghrajputfans #ripsushantsinghrajput💔 #ripsushantsinghrajput #bollywood #bollywoodupdates #tadkabollywood #punjabkesari #ssr #sushantsinghrajput_forever #sushant #globalprayers4ssr #warriors4ssr . . . @tadka_bollywood_