Sushant सुसाइड केस में मुंबई पुलिस ने की Rumi Jaffery से पूछताछ,मौत से 2 दिन पहले डिप्रेशन में होने की कही थी बात

View this post on Instagram

Director #rumyjafry today at Bandra police station. Both #SushantSingRajput and Rumy were working one film together post lockdown Rumy Jafry says Sushant Singh Rajput wasn’t out of work: ‘He was among the top 10 actors, last film made Rs 150 crore’. Rumy said while he was working with Sushant on a new project, other filmmakers had requested his help to approach the actor with their films. “He did less work and met few people,” #viralbhayani @viralbhayani