Nawazuddin Siddiqui की 'Ghoomketu' को OTT प्लेटफॉर्म का साथ, सिनेमाहॉल में नहीं रिलीज हो पाई फिल्म

IT'S OFFICIAL... #Ghoomketu - starring #NawazuddinSiddiqui - will release directly on #OTT [#ZEE5] on 22 May 2020... The feature film - revolving around a struggling writer - has special appearances by #AmitabhBachchan, #RanveerSingh, #SonakshiSinha and several prominent names. #Ghoomketu is directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra... Produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks.