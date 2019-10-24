दमदार एक्टर 'नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी' को CIFF में मिलने जा रहा है International सिनेमा जगत का ये खास अवार्ड
rohit sharma
| Updated: 24 Oct 2019, 03:47:24 PM (IST)
दमदार एक्टर 'नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी' को CIFF में मिलने जा रहा है International सिनेमा जगत का ये खास अवार्ड

Cardiff international film festival 2019 : बॉलीवुड अभिनेता Nawazuddin Siddiqui को कार्डिफ इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्ट‍िवल 2019 ( CIFF ) में 'गोल्डन ड्रैगन अवॉर्ड' से नवाजा जाएगा। इंडस्ट्री में दमदार अभिनय से पहचान बनाने वाले नवाजुद्दीन को सिनेमा जगत में योगदान देने के लिए इस सम्मान से नवाजा जा रहा है।

Known for his off-beat films and outstanding acting prowess, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) is one of the most sought after actors of the Hindi film industry. The story of his struggle has inspired millions across the country. and he has worked with the biggest superstars including Amitabh Bachchan and the Khans. . . An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Siddiqui's breakthrough role was with Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday (2007), which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and was a nominee for the Best Film (Golden Leopard) award at the Locarno Film Festival. He is a four-time filmfare award nominee, winning once. He earned three nominations for Best Supporting Actor and one nomination for Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards, winning once for Best Supporting Actor for The Lunchbox. . . We are delighted to welcome him to our festival! . . #CardiffInternationalFilmFestival #ciff19 #Cardiff #filmfestival #southwales

नवाजुद्दीन का कहना है, 'वेल्स में होने जा रहे कार्डिफ फिल्म फेस्ट‍िवल का हिस्सा बनकर मैं काफी उत्साहित हूं। मुझे आयोजन में शामिल होने का बेसब्री से इंतजार है' हिंदी सिनेमा जगत में गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर, किक, मांझी, बजरंगी भाईजान जैसी फिल्मों में दमदार अभिनय देने का नतीजा है कि नवाजुद्दीन आज इस अवार्ड से नवाजे जा रहे हैं।

इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्ट‍िवल 24 से 27 अक्टूबर के बीच आयोजित होगा। नवाजुद्दीन प्रोग्राम के स्पेशल गेस्ट हैं यह जानकारी फिल्म फेस्ट‍िवल के संस्थापक राहिल अब्बास ने दी। बताया जा रहा है नवाजुद्दीन को फिल्म फेस्टिवल के अंतिम दिन सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्ट‍िवल 2019 में प्रोग्राम के ज्यूरी मेंबर्स में फिल्म निर्देशक अनुराग कश्यप, फ्लोरेंस अईसी, जो फेरेरा, जॉन ऑल्टमैन, दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी दहिया, कीथ विलियम्स, नॉर्मेन जे वॉरन, मारिया प्राइड, मैथ्यू रीस, काई ओवेन, किंबर्ली निक्सन और जॉनी ओवेन शामिल हैं।

