Known for his off-beat films and outstanding acting prowess, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) is one of the most sought after actors of the Hindi film industry. The story of his struggle has inspired millions across the country. and he has worked with the biggest superstars including Amitabh Bachchan and the Khans. . . An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Siddiqui's breakthrough role was with Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday (2007), which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and was a nominee for the Best Film (Golden Leopard) award at the Locarno Film Festival. He is a four-time filmfare award nominee, winning once. He earned three nominations for Best Supporting Actor and one nomination for Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards, winning once for Best Supporting Actor for The Lunchbox. . . We are delighted to welcome him to our festival! . . #CardiffInternationalFilmFestival #ciff19 #Cardiff #filmfestival #southwales