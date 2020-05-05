नीतू कपूर ने अंबानी परिवार के लिए लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, फरिश्ता बताकर Rishi Kapoor की मदद के लिए कहा शुक्रिया

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) के निधन के बाद पत्नी नीतू उन लोगों का धन्यवाद कर रही हैं जिन्होंने इस लड़ाई में उनका सबसे ज्यादा साथ दिया। डॉक्टर्स के बाद नीतू कपूर (Neetu Kapoor) ने अंबानी परिवार (Ambani Family) का धन्यवाद किया है। ऋषि कपूर का ख्याल रखने और उनके साथ पूरी तरह से खड़े रहने के लिए नीतू कपूर ने एक पोस्ट लिखा है। इस मैसेज में उन्होंने अंबानी परिवार को फरिश्ता बताया और कहा कि दो साल की लंबी लड़ाई में आप हर पल साथ बने रहे इसके लिए शुक्रिया।
For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family. As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible. From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family.🙏💕
नीतू कपूर ने लिखा- हमारे लिए एक परिवार के तौर पर पिछले दो साल की लंबी यात्रा रही। कुछ अच्छे दिन थे, कुछ बुरे दिन भी थे.. ये पूरी तरह से भावनाओं से भरा हुआ था। लेकिन ये वो सफर है जिसे हम अंबानी परिवार के सपोर्ट और प्यार के बिना पूरा नहीं कर पाते। पिछले कुछ दिनों से हमने अपने विचारों को इकट्ठा किया, हमने कोशिश की उन शब्दों को ढूंढने की जिनसे उनके फैमिली के प्रति आभार व्यक्त कर सकें। पिछले सात महीनों से उनके परिवार का हर सदस्य ने पूरी कोशिश की ऋषि कपूर का ख्याल रखने की और सुनिश्चित किया कि उन्हें कोई तकलीफ ना हो।
As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart..🙏 @rfhospital
मेडिकल सुविधाओं से लेकर पर्सनल विजिट तक हर जगह उन्होंने ढेर सारा प्यार दिया, उन्होंने हमें तब ढांढस बंधाया जब हम डरे हुए थे। इसके अलावा नीतू ने अंबानी परिवार के हर सदस्य का नाम लेते हुए उन्हें फरिश्ता बताया और कहा हम आपके बारे में क्या महसूस करते हैं ये बयां भी नहीं कर सकते। हम सभी आपका तहे दिल से शुक्रिया अदा करते हैं। बता दें कि कुछ दिन पहले नीतू कपूर ने ऋषि कपूर की एक फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा था- हमारी कहानी का अंत