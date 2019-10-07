बेटी को टॅायलेट में जाकर ब्रेस्ट फीड कराने से परेशान हुई नेहा धूपिया, शुरू की नई पहल...

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @world_of_born with @get_repost ・・・ F R E E D O M T O F E E D •• Last Friday I was attending this beautiful and powerful event #freedomtofeed organised by @nehadhupia and @mommynetwork 🥰 I strongly support the #freedomtofeed movement as I feel women need more support and care when it comes to breastfeeding. And while I was feeding my baby in this room filled with these inspiring women @pragyadav @sakpataudi @nehadhupia @pooja_and_norah @bombaykidscompany @tarasharmasaluja @kiddiegram {and so many more} who had all gathered together for #freedomtofeed I felt much stronger... Nursing my 2 months old at the same time that I am running a company and having to take care of a 3 years old is surely the most challenging and exhausting experience of my life and there are days where I’m doubting myself and worrying about how this is even possible.... and yes among all the joy and the love there has been lots of tears too... Yet am so lucky and grateful that I have an incredible husband @salilawchat who is the most amazing dad, pampers me, cooks every night and actively participates and shares all the kids related tasks... We definitely need more of him. Please support @nehadhupia #freedomtofeed campaign ❤️ •• 📷 @nitisharoraofficial