70 साल पुरानी परंपरा टूटी, इसलिए गणेश चतुर्थी नहीं मनाएगा कपूर खानदान, करीना के पिता ने किया खुलासा

Ranbir, Rishi Sir, Randhir sir and Rajiv Sir during RK studios Ganpati Visarjan through the years starting from 2006! What a bitter sweet moment it was to see Ranbir arrive for possibly RK Studios last Ganpati Visarjan. It's become like a tradition, a habit.... Whether we get to see Ranbir in Mumbai or whether he's busy travelling for shoots, we always knew we would get to see pictures of his at the Ganpati Visarjan. Now as RK Studios gets ready to be sold, this will be our last images of Ganesh Puja and Ganpati Visarjan here! So for one last time.... Ganpati Bappa Morya🙏🌸✨ @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #RanbirKapoor #RishiKapoor #RandhirKapoor #RajivKapoor #RajKapoor #Bollywood #GanpatiVisarjan #GanoatiBappaMorya #RKStudios #chembur