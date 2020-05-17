Nushrat Bharucha के लिए Varun से लेकर Ayushmann ने मिलकर बनाया खास वीडियो, दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

View this post on Instagram

Every year I do everything for me on my birthday, including all the things that make me happy. I organize it all, put everything together… But this year you all have done it & made it possible for me to have this happiness on my birthday. This surprise has been the most heartwarming of it all❤️ I'm still smiling, I keep watching this over & over again, lights me up from within!🥰 @varundvn You’re one of the most amazing friend I know. You really have a soul like no other! So glad to have you!🤗 @ayushmannk @tahirakashyap y'all said this to me once, come let's celebrate this joy called life. you have brought joy into my life by being a part of it thank you so much you both, much love to you!🤗 @manishmalhotra05 You’re the first person to extend a warm welcome to me when I was all new here. You just welcomed me with open arms & gave me all your love! So blessed to know you & be part of your world & to call you one of my closest friend!❤️🤗 @sophiechoudry Babyy, I know you’ll understand this the most when I say that after all & at the end of it all, I’ll still be right next to you!❤️ @fukravarun Buddyyy, what’s up what’s up, how coooool, thank you so much for the wishes!! Let’s rock it together soon!💥 @aparshakti_khurana @aakritiahuja My god, you guys are like my extended family! Just so real!! You truly make me believe in the good in this world!🤗 @iamishitaraj Ladkiiiii you & me, me & you, forever together!! ❤️