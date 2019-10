बॉलीवुड के लीजेंड 'ओम शिवपुरी' से जुडी 10 रोचक बातें, 175 फिल्मों में सबसे ज्यादा बने विलेन

View this post on Instagram

Cant stop thinking and missing them insanely today saw a music video directed by my brother @vineetomshivpuri and it was so fabulous I know my parents would be sooooooooooooo proud of him . This picture is just perfect cause they lived exactly like this always smiling always happy and the most amazing people on this planet for sure hearts of pure gold and not a mean bone in there body . Not a day goes by where I don't miss u ma and papa u both will always be my biggest loves #omshivpuri #sudhashivpuri 💔