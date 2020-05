ऋषि कपूर की मौत से छलका पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस हिना का दर्द, छोटी सी मुलाकात में दे बैठी थीं अपना दिल

View this post on Instagram

Just heard this news that my sweet friend Rishi Kapoor is no more! I am really shocked to hear! The time passed so quickly! Looks like HENNA was shooted a day back! I will really miss you and I love you ❤❤❤❤❤ Its really hard to bear this loss! YOU WERE A SUPERSTAR FOR US ❤❤ RIEP dear RISHI... My CHANDER PRAKASH! you are and forever will be in our hearts! ❤❤❤❤❤❤ Thankyou for the things you taught me during our shoot! Can't write more.....! only yours HENNA!