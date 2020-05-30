oops मोमेंट का शिकार हुई Parineeti Chopra, टाइट ड्रेस के कारण होना पड़ा शर्मसार

साल 2018 में आई फिल्म 'नमस्ते लंदन' में परिणीति चोपड़ा (Parineeti Chopra)और अर्जुन कपूर (Arjun Kapoor)लीड रोल में थे।
टाइट ड्रेस को पहनने से हुए ट्रोल
नई दिल्ली। बीटाउन की सबसे बिंदास ऐक्ट्रेस में से एक परिणीति चोपड़ा(Parineeti Chopra) ने अपने अभिनय से बॉलीवुड में एक खास मुकाम हासिल किया है। काफी कम समय में ही इस एक्ट्रेस अपने अभिनय के दम से फैंस के दिल को असानी से जीत लिया। अभिनय के साथ एक्ट्रेस फैशन सैंस के लिए भी जानी जाती है। लेकिन कभी कभी इनका फैशन ही इनको धोखा दे जाता है और यूजर्स के ट्रोल के शिकार हो जाती है। ऐसा ही कुछ तब हुआ था, जब उन्होंने बिना ब्रा के बेहद टाइट ड्रेस पहनी थी।
View this post on Instagram
So yaaaass... sistaaa of the bride Parineeti IS going to steal Nick Jonas’ joote at the shaadi and she’s confirmed that herself 😜😜 Our cams clicked the actress posing prettyyyy at the promotions of her upcoming movie this evening ❤️❤️ FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #parineetichopra #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
साल 2018 में आई फिल्म 'नमस्ते इंग्लैंड' (namaste england)में परिणीति चोपड़ा ने अर्जुन कपूर(parineeti chopra arjun kapoor film) के साथ काम किया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपनी (namaste england promotion) फिल्म का जमकर किया था। और एक्ट्रेस ने एक से बढ़कर एक ड्रेसेस पहनी थीं। और ऐसे ही एक प्रमोशनल इवेंट के दौरान (Parineeti Chopra hot dress )जब वो लैवेंडर कलर की बॉडीकॉन ड्रेस पहनकर पहुंचीं, तो हर किसी की निगाहें उनकी ड्रेस पर जाकर टिक गई।
View this post on Instagram
Dayyyumm she’s lookin’ hawwt na?? 😍😍 Pari stepped out for a photo call for her upcoming movie with Ishaqzaade munda Arjun Kapoor... CAN NOT get over the uber sexxxxay vibe this diva is carrying around these days 💥💥 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #parineetichopra #parineeti #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #arjunkapoor #ishqzaade #parineeichoprafans #priyankachopra #thatdresstho #naturalbeauty #naturallygorgeous #whatabeauty #gorgeousgirl #cutebeauty #bollywoodhottie #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
यह ड्रेस परिणीति के फिगर पर इतनी फिट थी कि वो खुद को असहज महसूस कर रही थीं। टाइट फिटिंग ड्रेस के कारण यह ड्रेस बस्ट पोर्शन पर oops मोमेंट क्रिएट कर रही थी।
ऐक्ट्रेस की तस्वीरें जब सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने लगी तो हर किसी का ध्यान उनकी बॉडी डीटेल पर चला गया। और ऐसे कपड़ों की वजह से परिणीति को यूजर्स के ट्रोल का शिकार होना पड़ा।
उसके बाद को जैसे यूजर्य के कमेट्स तेजी से आने लगे। कोई उनके कपड़ो के देख काफी नराज हुए तो किसी ने परिणीती को 'फिगर के मुताबिक कपड़े पहनने' की सलाह दी।