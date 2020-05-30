oops मोमेंट का शिकार हुई Parineeti Chopra, टाइट ड्रेस के कारण होना पड़ा शर्मसार

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 30 May 2020, 09:14 AM IST
oops मोमेंट का शिकार हुई Parineeti Chopra, टाइट ड्रेस के कारण होना पड़ा शर्मसार
Parineeti Chopra succumbed to oops moment

साल 2018 में आई फिल्म 'नमस्ते लंदन' में परिणीति चोपड़ा (Parineeti Chopra)और अर्जुन कपूर (Arjun Kapoor)लीड रोल में थे।

टाइट ड्रेस को पहनने से हुए ट्रोल

नई दिल्ली। बीटाउन की सबसे बिंदास ऐक्ट्रेस में से एक परिणीति चोपड़ा(Parineeti Chopra) ने अपने अभिनय से बॉलीवुड में एक खास मुकाम हासिल किया है। काफी कम समय में ही इस एक्ट्रेस अपने अभिनय के दम से फैंस के दिल को असानी से जीत लिया। अभिनय के साथ एक्ट्रेस फैशन सैंस के लिए भी जानी जाती है। लेकिन कभी कभी इनका फैशन ही इनको धोखा दे जाता है और यूजर्स के ट्रोल के शिकार हो जाती है। ऐसा ही कुछ तब हुआ था, जब उन्होंने बिना ब्रा के बेहद टाइट ड्रेस पहनी थी।

साल 2018 में आई फिल्म 'नमस्ते इंग्लैंड' (namaste england)में परिणीति चोपड़ा ने अर्जुन कपूर(parineeti chopra arjun kapoor film) के साथ काम किया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपनी (namaste england promotion) फिल्म का जमकर किया था। और एक्ट्रेस ने एक से बढ़कर एक ड्रेसेस पहनी थीं। और ऐसे ही एक प्रमोशनल इवेंट के दौरान (Parineeti Chopra hot dress )जब वो लैवेंडर कलर की बॉडीकॉन ड्रेस पहनकर पहुंचीं, तो हर किसी की निगाहें उनकी ड्रेस पर जाकर टिक गई।

यह ड्रेस परिणीति के फिगर पर इतनी फिट थी कि वो खुद को असहज महसूस कर रही थीं। टाइट फिटिंग ड्रेस के कारण यह ड्रेस बस्ट पोर्शन पर oops मोमेंट क्रिएट कर रही थी।
ऐक्ट्रेस की तस्वीरें जब सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने लगी तो हर किसी का ध्यान उनकी बॉडी डीटेल पर चला गया। और ऐसे कपड़ों की वजह से परिणीति को यूजर्स के ट्रोल का शिकार होना पड़ा।

उसके बाद को जैसे यूजर्य के कमेट्स तेजी से आने लगे। कोई उनके कपड़ो के देख काफी नराज हुए तो किसी ने परिणीती को 'फिगर के मुताबिक कपड़े पहनने' की सलाह दी।

related story

Salman Khan की Ready के को-एक्टर Amar Chaudhary ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख
Salman Khan की Ready के को-एक्टर Amar Chaudhary ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख
Arjun Kapoor को एक तरफ इंडस्ट्री में आठ साल पूरे होने की खुशी तो वहीं मां के जाने का गम भी
Arjun Kapoor को एक तरफ इंडस्ट्री में आठ साल पूरे होने की खुशी तो वहीं मां के जाने का गम भी
जरूरतमंदों की मदद करने वालों में से 5 के साथ कॉफी डेट पर जाएंगी परिणीति चोपड़ा
जरूरतमंदों की मदद करने वालों में से 5 के साथ कॉफी डेट पर जाएंगी परिणीति चोपड़ा
Rishi Kapoor के निधन से टूटा बॉलीवुड, सोनाली बेंद्रे बोलीं- साथ में लड़ी थी कैंसर की लड़ाई, सेलेब्स ने दी नम आंखों से श्रद्धांजलि
Rishi Kapoor के निधन से टूटा बॉलीवुड, सोनाली बेंद्रे बोलीं- साथ में लड़ी थी कैंसर की लड़ाई, सेलेब्स ने दी नम आंखों से श्रद्धांजलि
लॉकडाउन के बीच दुल्हन बनीं ये फेमस एक्ट्रेस, दूल्हे के इंतजार में, देखें तस्वीरें
लॉकडाउन के बीच दुल्हन बनीं ये फेमस एक्ट्रेस, दूल्हे के इंतजार में, देखें तस्वीरें
लॉकडाउन के बीच पोस्ट प्रॉडक्शन का काम जारी
लॉकडाउन के बीच पोस्ट प्रॉडक्शन का काम जारी
Parineeti Chopra Parineeti Chopra hot Parineeti Chopra controversiesa Parineeti Chopra films parineeti chopra trolled namaste england