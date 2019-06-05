'भारत' फिल्म देखने के बाद यूं आया सेलेब्स और यूजर्स का रिएक्शन, ज्यादातर ने कहा- इंटरवल से पहले तो...
Riya Jain
Publish: Jun, 05 2019 12:39:16 (IST)
'भारत' फिल्म देखने के बाद यूं आया सेलेब्स और यूजर्स का रिएक्शन, ज्यादातर ने कहा- इंटरवल से पहले तो...
salman khan and katrina kaif bharat movie

तो आइए जानते हैं फिल्म देखने के बाद लोगों का क्या रिएक्शन आया है।

बॅालीवुड की मोस्ट अवेटिड फिल्म ' Bharat ' आज रिलीज हो चुकी है। Salman Khan और Katrina Kaif की इस फिल्म को दर्शकों का बेशुमार प्यार मिल रहा है। बता दें भारत का निर्देशन अली अब्बास जफर ने किया है। इसकी कहानी साउथ कोरियन फिल्म ' ओड टू माई फादर ' पर की स्टोरी पर आधारित है। इस फिल्म का हर शो हाउसफुल जा रहा है। तो आइए जानते हैं फिल्म देखने के बाद लोगों का क्या रिएक्शन आया है।

 

यूजर ने लिखा, 'भारत देखी, फिल्म एक्शन इमोशन और कॅामेडी से भरपूर है। सलमान खान की ' बजरंगी भाईजान ' के बाद ये फिल्म सबसे बेहतर है। कैटरीना कैफ फिल्म में लाजवाब नजर आईं। मेरी तो उनसे आखें ही नहीं हटीं।'

वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, ''बजरंगी भाईजान' के बाद सलमान खान की ये फिल्म शानदार रही। यह फिल्म इतनी इमोशनल थी की मुझे 2-3 बार रोना आ गया। फिलहाल में एक बार भारत को गले लगाना है।'

 

एक यूजर ने लिखा, एक शब्द में कहूं तो मास्टर पीस...इमोशन इस फिल्म में सबसे ज्यादा देखने को मिला। सलमान खान ने शानदार काम किया है। वहीं फिल्म की जान थे।

