'भारत' फिल्म देखने के बाद यूं आया सेलेब्स और यूजर्स का रिएक्शन, ज्यादातर ने कहा- इंटरवल से पहले तो...

बॅालीवुड की मोस्ट अवेटिड फिल्म ' Bharat ' आज रिलीज हो चुकी है। Salman Khan और Katrina Kaif की इस फिल्म को दर्शकों का बेशुमार प्यार मिल रहा है। बता दें भारत का निर्देशन अली अब्बास जफर ने किया है। इसकी कहानी साउथ कोरियन फिल्म ' ओड टू माई फादर ' पर की स्टोरी पर आधारित है। इस फिल्म का हर शो हाउसफुल जा रहा है। तो आइए जानते हैं फिल्म देखने के बाद लोगों का क्या रिएक्शन आया है।
Watched #Bharat ~ A movie Full of Everything Action, Emotion, Humour ! @BeingSalmanKhan at his best after Bajrangi Bhaijaan ! His different Shades 👌 Katrina was Like bonfire Item, you just can't take off your eyes from her 🔥— Adi (@Aditya__17) June 5, 2019
#Bharat has been seen. Loved a @BeingSalmanKhan film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Emotions are strong and my eyes got moist atleast 2-3 times. Just wanted to go and hug Bharat at that time.— Gautam (@filmygautam) June 5, 2019
यूजर ने लिखा, 'भारत देखी, फिल्म एक्शन इमोशन और कॅामेडी से भरपूर है। सलमान खान की ' बजरंगी भाईजान ' के बाद ये फिल्म सबसे बेहतर है। कैटरीना कैफ फिल्म में लाजवाब नजर आईं। मेरी तो उनसे आखें ही नहीं हटीं।'
#Bharat— SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) June 5, 2019
One word review : Masterpiece
The emotional plot and story is the USP of this movie. It is a perfect emotional movie with the right dose of entertainment. Superb work by @BeingSalmanKhan. Especially his old age character. He is the soul of this movie!
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌠(4.5/5)
#OneWordReview...#Bharat: SMASH-HIT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
An emotional journey that wins you over... Salman is the lifeline. He’s exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully... Slight trimming needed... Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview pic.twitter.com/FVMFYZf9y0
Just watched #Bharat!— Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) June 4, 2019
A journey of a man and nation together, releases today!!! Go watch it to experience a ride of emotions, fun and laughter!@BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif @aliabbaszafar @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @Norafatehi @bindasbhidu @itsBhushanKumar @SKFilmsOfficial
वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, ''बजरंगी भाईजान' के बाद सलमान खान की ये फिल्म शानदार रही। यह फिल्म इतनी इमोशनल थी की मुझे 2-3 बार रोना आ गया। फिलहाल में एक बार भारत को गले लगाना है।'
एक यूजर ने लिखा, एक शब्द में कहूं तो मास्टर पीस...इमोशन इस फिल्म में सबसे ज्यादा देखने को मिला। सलमान खान ने शानदार काम किया है। वहीं फिल्म की जान थे।