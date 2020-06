Arjun Rampal की गर्लफ्रेंड Gabriella Demetriades ने शेयर की तस्वीरें, फैंस को लिखा खूबसूरत मेसेज

View this post on Instagram

“Some days you’re ahead some days you’re behind, in the end the race is long and only with yourself “. Please don’t call me the girl with the motivational quote and pretty picture. It genuinely wasn’t my best day for a myriad of reasons and I know we are all going through this weird phase so I just wanted to share a little light that I felt today... do not look at anyone and compare yourself cos a) filters and b) no matter how good/ happy that person looks you don’t know where they are at mentally or just personally. Phew im done for those that got to the end... sweat it out, even if its for 5 mins do it, create something, even if its a pie, sing along even if you’re tone deaf I promise you will feel lighter 🤍