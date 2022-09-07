scriptpooja bhatt on seatbelt rule indirect dig on safety rules cyrus mistry death | सीट बेल्ट लगाने के नियम पर पूजा भट्ट ने सरकार पर कसा तंज, कहा- वो सब तो ठीक, टूटी सड़कें कब ठीक होंगी? | Patrika News

सीट बेल्ट लगाने के नियम पर पूजा भट्ट ने सरकार पर कसा तंज, कहा- वो सब तो ठीक, टूटी सड़कें कब ठीक होंगी?

अपने समय की मशहूर बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री और फिल्म मेकर महेश भट्ट की बेटी पूजा भट्ट लंबे समय से पर्दे से दूर हैं। हालांकि जल्द वो फिल्म 'चुप' में नजर आने वाली हैं। इस बीच अदाकारा ने सरकार पर एक ट्वीट के माध्यम से निशाना साधा है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: September 07, 2022 03:55:12 pm

दरअसल में टाटा संस के पूर्व चेयरमैन साइरस मिस्त्री की सड़क हादसे में मौत के बाद केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने इसपर ध्यान देते हुए बड़ा ऐलान किया है। उन्होंने सीट बेल्ट लगाने के नियमों कुछ बदलाव किया है। अब गाड़ी में बैठे हर इंसान को सीट बेल्ट लगनी होगी। मतलब साफ है कि पिछली सीट पर बैठे लोगों को भी सेल्ट बेल्ट पहननी अनिवार्य होगी वरना चालान काट दिया जाएगा। इसपर लोगों की तरह तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं सामने आ रही हैं। लगे हाथ पूजा भट्ट ने भी इसपर तंज कसा है। पूजा ने ट्वीट कर सरकार पर निशाना साधा है।
पूजा ने लिखा- सीट बेल्ट्स और एयर बैग्स पर हो रही बातचीत जरूरी है? हां, लेकिन इससे भी ज्यादा जरूरी है गड्ढों और टूटी सड़कों को ठीक करना है। कब सड़कों, हाईवे, फ्रीवे के निर्माण के लिए घटिया सामग्री का इस्तेमाल करने वालों को अपराधी माना जाएगा। साथ ही उन सड़कों को मेंटेन करना जरूरी है जो एक बार बनीं और धूमधाम से उनका उद्घाटन किया गया।
पूजा भट्ट का ये ट्वीट धड़ल्ले से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। लोग इसपर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देर रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही राहुल गांधी की 'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' पर भी अपनी राय रखी है। राहुल गांधी आज से कन्याकुमारी से पार्टी की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा का आगाज करने जा रहे हैं। इसपर पूजा भट्ट ने ट्वीट किया है।
पूजा भट्ट ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है, 'श्रीपेरुम्बदूर में श्री राजीव गांधी की स्मृति में प्रार्थना सभा के माध्यम से #BharatJodoYatra की गरिमामय शुरुआत। दर्द दर्द है और नुकसान नुकसान है, बात यह है कि कोई इसे कैसे समझता है। दर्द को फिर से महसूस करना और उसे आत्मसात करना दुर्लभ विशेषता है। राहुल गांधी को ऐसा करते हुए देखा।'
बात करें पूजा के वर्कफ्रंट की तो इसी महीने रिलीज हो रही फिल्म 'चुप' में अदाकारा सनी देओल के साथ नजर आएंगी। फिल्म में उनके साथ दुलकर सलमान भी होंगे। हाल ही में अभिनेत्री की पिक्चर का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक इस फिल्म में अमिताभ बच्चन भी नजर आने वाले हैं।
