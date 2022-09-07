सीट बेल्ट लगाने के नियम पर पूजा भट्ट ने सरकार पर कसा तंज, कहा- वो सब तो ठीक, टूटी सड़कें कब ठीक होंगी?

पूजा भट्ट का ये ट्वीट धड़ल्ले से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। लोग इसपर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देर रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही राहुल गांधी की 'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' पर भी अपनी राय रखी है। राहुल गांधी आज से कन्याकुमारी से पार्टी की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा का आगाज करने जा रहे हैं। इसपर पूजा भट्ट ने ट्वीट किया है।
All this talk of seat-belts & air bags. Important? Yes! But more so is fixing potholes & damaged roads. When will the usage of substandard material to build our roads,highways,freeways be deemed criminal. Also maintaining those roads once built & inaugurated with pomp is key 🙏— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 7, 2022
पूजा भट्ट ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है, 'श्रीपेरुम्बदूर में श्री राजीव गांधी की स्मृति में प्रार्थना सभा के माध्यम से #BharatJodoYatra की गरिमामय शुरुआत। दर्द दर्द है और नुकसान नुकसान है, बात यह है कि कोई इसे कैसे समझता है। दर्द को फिर से महसूस करना और उसे आत्मसात करना दुर्लभ विशेषता है। राहुल गांधी को ऐसा करते हुए देखा।'
Dignified start to the #BharatJodoYatra through the prayer gathering in memory of Shri Rajiv Gandhi in Sriperumbudur. Pain is pain & loss is loss however one perceives it. To revisit pain & meet it with grace is a rare attribute. Affirming to witness Rahul Gandhi do that. 🙏— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 7, 2022