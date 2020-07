जरूरी है इस समय सभी एक-दूसरे के साथ खडे रहें, जो हो सके मदद करें : प्रियंका चोपड़ा

View this post on Instagram

As we all try to move forward as best as we possibly can, it’s imperative that we stand with each other and help in whatever way we can. I'm making a small start today by supporting a few businesses run by inspiring women. These brands have been impacted by the pandemic and my hope is that we can help give them and their businesses a boost. I’ve shared their profiles on my stories... please support them, give them a follow or make a purchase, whatever you can do helps. If you know of any such businesses, tag them in the comments, tell me their stories and I’ll try and share some of them. Let's help them navigate this new normal.🙏 #SupportSmallBiz