इस सुपरस्टार की दीवानी थीं लड़कियां, लिखती थीं खून से लेटर, कईयों ने की फोटो से शादी तो कईयों ने गाड़ी की धूल से भरी मांग

राजेश खन्ना की कार की धूल से लड़कियां भरती थी मांग, भेजती थीं खून से लिखे लव लेटर....
करोड़ों लोगों के दिलों पर राज करने वाले बॉलीवुड के पहले सुपरस्टार अभिनेता राजेश खन्ना की लड़कियां इस कदर दीवानी थीं कि उन्हें खून से लव लेटर लिखकर भेजा करती थीं। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, राजेश खन्ना के पास सफेद गाड़ी थी। जहां भी यह कार रुकती थी वहीं लड़किायां उस कार को किस कर लेती थीं। जिसकी वजह से उनकी कार पर लिपिस्टिक के निशान लगे रहा करते थे। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, लड़कियों ने राजेश खन्ना की फोटो से शादी कर ली थी तो कुछ उनकी गाड़ी से उड़ी धूल से अपनी मांग भरी थी। हालांकि, अभी तक इन बातों की असली सच्चाई समाने नहीं आई है।
Remembering rajesh khanna (29 Dec 1942 – 18 July 2012)
7वीं पुण्यतिथि पर जाने कुछ दिलचस्प फैक्ट्स
राजेश खन्ना अपने करोड़ों फैंस को 18 जुलाई, 2012 को अलविदा कह गए थे। आज की 7वीं पुण्यतिथि है। वह बेशक इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह चुके हैं लेकिन उनका स्टारडम अभी भी बरकरार है और रहेगा। उनकी फिल्में और गाने आज भी सभी का दिल जीत लेते हैं।
Song : Zindagi Ka Safar Hai Ye Kaisa Safar Album : Safar (1970) Singer : Kishore Kumar Musician : Kalyanji, Anandji Lyricist : Indeevar
'काका' के नाम से जानते हैं लोग
राजेश खन्ना का जन्म 29 दिसंबर, 1942 को अमृतसर में हुआ था। इंडस्ट्री में प्यार से लोग उन्हें 'काका' के नाम से बुलाते थे। उन्होंने बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'आखिरी खत' से डेब्यू किया था। करीब 180 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में काम किया। राजेश खन्ना के नाम बॉलीवुड में एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड है। दरअसल, वह तीन साल लगातार 15 हिट फिल्में देखकर सुपरस्टार बने थे।
Remembering Bollywood legend Rajesh Khanna on his Death Anniversary! Rajesh Khanna was born on 29 December 1942 in Amritsar, Punjab, He attended St. Sebastian's Goan High School. During school days Rajesh Khanna slowly took interest in theatre and did lots of theater plays in school. In college he won many prizes in the inter-college drama competitions. In the early 60s, he struggled as a newcomer to get work in theatre and films. In March 1973, Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia and they have two daughters. Rajesh Khanna was a famous Indian Hindi films actor, film producer and a politician. He acted in 163 feature films and 17 short films. He won three Filmfare Best Actor Awards and was nominated 14 times for the same; he also received four BFJA Awards for Best Actor and was nominated 25 times. In 2005, he was honored with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Rajesh Khanna is referred as "Hindi filmdom's original superstar".
राजनीति में अजमाया था हाथ
फिल्मों के साथ-साथ राजेश खन्ना ने राजनीति में भी हाथ अजमाया था। उनको 2013 में पद्मभूषण अवॉर्ड से भी नवाजा गया था। लंबे समय से बीमार चलने की वजह से राजेश खन्ना का 2012 में देहांत हो गया।