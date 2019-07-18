इस सुपरस्टार की दीवानी थीं लड़कियां, लिखती थीं खून से लेटर, कईयों ने की फोटो से शादी तो कईयों ने गाड़ी की धूल से भरी मांग
Bhup Singh
Publish: Jul, 18 2019 12:39:55 (IST) | Updated: Jul, 18 2019 01:02:45 (IST)
राजेश खन्ना की कार की धूल से लड़कियां भरती थी मांग, भेजती थीं खून से लिखे लव लेटर....

करोड़ों लोगों के दिलों पर राज करने वाले बॉलीवुड के पहले सुपरस्टार अभिनेता राजेश खन्ना की लड़कियां इस कदर दीवानी थीं कि उन्हें खून से लव लेटर लिखकर भेजा करती थीं। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, राजेश खन्ना के पास सफेद गाड़ी थी। जहां भी यह कार रुकती थी वहीं लड़किायां उस कार को किस कर लेती थीं। जिसकी वजह से उनकी कार पर लिपिस्टिक के निशान लगे रहा करते थे। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, लड़कियों ने राजेश खन्ना की फोटो से शादी कर ली थी तो कुछ उनकी गाड़ी से उड़ी धूल से अपनी मांग भरी थी। हालांकि, अभी तक इन बातों की असली सच्चाई समाने नहीं आई है।

7वीं पुण्यतिथि पर जाने कुछ दिलचस्प फैक्ट्स
राजेश खन्ना अपने करोड़ों फैंस को 18 जुलाई, 2012 को अलविदा कह गए थे। आज की 7वीं पुण्यतिथि है। वह बेशक इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह चुके हैं लेकिन उनका स्टारडम अभी भी बरकरार है और रहेगा। उनकी फिल्में और गाने आज भी सभी का दिल जीत लेते हैं।

'काका' के नाम से जानते हैं लोग
राजेश खन्ना का जन्म 29 दिसंबर, 1942 को अमृतसर में हुआ था। इंडस्ट्री में प्यार से लोग उन्हें 'काका' के नाम से बुलाते थे। उन्होंने बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'आखिरी खत' से डेब्यू किया था। करीब 180 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में काम किया। राजेश खन्ना के नाम बॉलीवुड में एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड है। दरअसल, वह तीन साल लगातार 15 हिट फिल्में देखकर सुपरस्टार बने थे।

राजनीति में अजमाया था हाथ
फिल्मों के साथ-साथ राजेश खन्ना ने राजनीति में भी हाथ अजमाया था। उनको 2013 में पद्मभूषण अवॉर्ड से भी नवाजा गया था। लंबे समय से बीमार चलने की वजह से राजेश खन्ना का 2012 में देहांत हो गया।

