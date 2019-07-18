इस सुपरस्टार की दीवानी थीं लड़कियां, लिखती थीं खून से लेटर, कईयों ने की फोटो से शादी तो कईयों ने गाड़ी की धूल से भरी मांग

View this post on Instagram

Remembering Bollywood legend Rajesh Khanna on his Death Anniversary! Rajesh Khanna was born on 29 December 1942 in Amritsar, Punjab, He attended St. Sebastian's Goan High School. During school days Rajesh Khanna slowly took interest in theatre and did lots of theater plays in school. In college he won many prizes in the inter-college drama competitions. In the early 60s, he struggled as a newcomer to get work in theatre and films. In March 1973, Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia and they have two daughters. Rajesh Khanna was a famous Indian Hindi films actor, film producer and a politician. He acted in 163 feature films and 17 short films. He won three Filmfare Best Actor Awards and was nominated 14 times for the same; he also received four BFJA Awards for Best Actor and was nominated 25 times. In 2005, he was honored with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Rajesh Khanna is referred as "Hindi filmdom's original superstar".