रणबीर कपूर की ‘रामायण’ का बदल गया विभीषण, अब ये एक्टर करेगा विजय सेतुपति को रिप्लेस

कौन बना रहा है रामायण मूवी?फेमस डायरेक्टर नितेश तिवारी बॉलीवुड की इस मोस्ट अवेटेड मूवी ‘रामायण’ को बनाने जा रहे हैं। इसकी कास्टिंग की डिटेल्स सामने आ रही हैं। पहले ये कहा जा रहा था कि विभीषण (Vibhishan) का रोल साउथ इंडियन स्टार विजय सेतुपति निभाने जा रहे हैं। मगर अब उनकी जगह ये रोल कोई और करने जा रहा है।
In #Ramayana, Nitesh wants to make sure #RanbirKapoor sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of (voice and diction training) trying something new."- Source. #NiteshTiwari #LordRam pic.twitter.com/LrAeIhcNtR— Karthik 🚩 (@imrkartik) February 8, 2024