रणबीर कपूर की ‘रामायण’ का बदल गया विभीषण, अब ये एक्टर करेगा विजय सेतुपति को रिप्लेस

locationमुंबईPublished: Mar 10, 2024 12:51:41 pm

Jaiprakash Gupta

Ramayana Movie: बॉलीवुड में बनने जा रही ‘रामायण’ का इंतजार कर रहे हैं लोग। इसमें रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor) राम के रोल में होंगे और साईं पल्लवी (Sai Pallavi) सीता मां के। इसमें विभीषण का रोल अब एक बॉलीवुड एक्टर करने जा रहा है।

Ramayana Movie: बॉलीवुड में बनने जा रही ‘रामायण’ का इंतजार कर रहे हैं लोग। इसमें रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor) राम के रोल में होंगे और साईं पल्लवी (Sai Pallavi) सीता मां के। इसमें विभीषण का रोल पहले विजय सेतुपति (Vijay Sethupathi) निभाने वाले थे, लेकिन उन्हें एक बॉलीवुड एक्टर ने रिप्लेस कर दिया है।

कौन बना रहा है रामायण मूवी?

फेमस डायरेक्टर नितेश तिवारी बॉलीवुड की इस मोस्ट अवेटेड मूवी ‘रामायण’ को बनाने जा रहे हैं। इसकी कास्टिंग की डिटेल्स सामने आ रही हैं। पहले ये कहा जा रहा था कि विभीषण (Vibhishan) का रोल साउथ इंडियन स्टार विजय सेतुपति निभाने जा रहे हैं। मगर अब उनकी जगह ये रोल कोई और करने जा रहा है।
विभीषण का रोल निभाएगा ये एक्टर

अब खबर आई है कि ये रोल बॉलीवुड स्टार हरमन बवेजा (Harman Baweja) निभाएंगे। वो पिछले कई सालों से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से दूर हैं। कुछ समय पहले उन्हें नेटफ्लिक्स की वेब सीरीज ‘स्कूप’ में देखा गया था। इसमें उनकी एक्टिंग को खूब सराहा गया था। शायद यही वजह है कि उन्हें इसमें कास्ट किया जा रहा है।
रामायण मूवी कब आएगी?

‘रामायण’ मूवी की अधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं की गई है। मगर ये कहा जा रहा है कि इसे अगले साल यानी 2025 की दिवाली पर रिलीज किया जा सकता है। इसमें हनुमान के रोल में बॉलीवुड स्टार सनी देओल दिखाई दे सकते हैं।

