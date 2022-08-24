रणबीर कपूर की 'शमशेरा' में मेकर्स से हुई इतनी बड़ी गलती, लोग पूछ रहे- बजट कम पड़ गया क्या?

एक यूजर ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा है -बॉलीवुड वालों को पता नहीं क्या हो गया है। मेहनत ही नहीं करनी
एक और यूजर लिखते हैं- बच्चे का बजट नहीं था एक गुड़िया ही खरीदकर दे देते।
Let's just assume that there is a baby 👶#Shamshera #IseewhatIcant pic.twitter.com/4bS0KbV6dY— Guman Singh Rathore (@GumaanSingh) August 20, 2022
Lol ! And this was the movie the cast and YRF were defending! I had a headache after watching this movie! Not because of boycott but this movie failed because of the writing! #Shamshera https://t.co/Qn78bfHOXx— N (@namitha995) August 21, 2022
The baby is fighting his own battle— Shubham (@atishub) August 21, 2022
Babe, Where is the baby ? #Shamshera pic.twitter.com/2OA82CJDOt— Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) August 23, 2022
थिएटर में आने के एक महिने बाद ही शमशेरा को 19 अगस्त को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो (Amazon Prime Video) पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है। फिल्म का निर्देशन करण मल्होत्रा (Karan Malhotra) ने किया है। वहीं फिल्म में रणबीर कपूर, वाणी कपूर, संजय दत्त, सौरभ शुक्ला, रोनित रॉय, क्रैग मक गिनले और इरावती हर्षे जैसे कलाकार नजर आ रहे हैं।
Infant Swinging like A Towel, which is Infact Towel...😅😅
₹150 Crore spent, but Couldn't Afford a Doll 😅😅#Shamshera#ShamsheraFails #BollywoodMiseryFails https://t.co/TgPd42cw6h— Yogesh Buwa (@byogicool1) August 23, 2022