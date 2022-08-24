scriptRanbir kapoor film shamshera funny error will blow your mind fans say budget kam pad gya kya | रणबीर कपूर की 'शमशेरा' में मेकर्स से हुई इतनी बड़ी गलती, लोग पूछ रहे- बजट कम पड़ गया क्या? | Patrika News

रणबीर कपूर की 'शमशेरा' में मेकर्स से हुई इतनी बड़ी गलती, लोग पूछ रहे- बजट कम पड़ गया क्या?

रणबीर कपूर और वाणी कपूर की फिल्म शमशेरा थिएटर में कुछ खास कमाल नहीं दिखा पाई, जिसके बाद मेकर्स ने इसे ओटीटी पर रिलीज करने का फैसला किया। इस बड़े बजट की फिल्म से लोगों को काफी उम्मीदें थीं, लेकिन ये उनपर खरी नहीं उतरी। अब फिल्म के एक सीन को लेकर लोग फिल्म मेकर्स की खिल्ली उड़ा रहे हैं।

नई दिल्ली

Published: August 24, 2022 03:08:11 pm

रणबीर कपूर की बड़े बजट में बनी इस फिल्म ने दर्शकों को इस कदर निराश किया था कि ये महज 42 करोड़ रुपये ही कमा पाई। अब ओटीटी पर फिल्म रिलीज होने के बाद भी इसके एक सीन को लेकर काफी मजाक बना रहा है और सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर मीम्स वायरल हो रहे हैं। यूजर्स ने फिल्म में एक बड़ी गलती पकड़ है। वायरल हो रहा वीडियो फिल्म के लास्ट सीन का है, जहां पर एकट्रेस वाणी कपूर (Vaani Kapoor) को गोद में बच्चा लिए लड़ते हुए देख जाता है। फिल्म के इस सीन में लोगों ने ये गलती पकड़ी की वाणी के हाथ में कोई बच्चा नहीं बल्कि सिर्फ कपड़ा है। इसी गड़बड़ी पर नेटिजन्स फिल्म मेकर्स को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। इस वीडियो को 2 लाख से अधिक व्यूज और 5 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक्स मिल चुके हैं।
Ranbir kapoor film shamshera funny error
Ranbir kapoor film shamshera funny error
एक यूजर ने लिखा कि बच्चा अपनी जंग खुद लड़ रहा है।

एक यूजर ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा है -बॉलीवुड वालों को पता नहीं क्या हो गया है। मेहनत ही नहीं करनी

एक और यूजर लिखते हैं- बच्चे का बजट नहीं था एक गुड़िया ही खरीदकर दे देते।
थिएटर में आने के एक महिने बाद ही शमशेरा को 19 अगस्त को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो (Amazon Prime Video) पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है। फिल्म का निर्देशन करण मल्होत्रा (Karan Malhotra) ने किया है। वहीं फिल्म में रणबीर कपूर, वाणी कपूर, संजय दत्त, सौरभ शुक्ला, रोनित रॉय, क्रैग मक गिनले और इरावती हर्षे जैसे कलाकार नजर आ रहे हैं।
Shweta Bajpai

