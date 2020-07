बरसते पानी में समुद्र तट पर चलाया रणदीप हुड्डा ने यह अभियान, वर्सोवा बीच से निकला 4 टन....

View this post on Instagram

This is the backyard of humanity and it’s not pretty..being a #Safaikarmachari (cleaning worker) with the inspirational @afrozshah_ to clean my backyard, helping the tireless @my_bmc #frontlineworkers in the #MumbaiRains maintaining #SocialDistancing #masks let’s start respecting #MotherNature 🙏🏽 what is your backyard ? Have you seen it lately? Let’s do our bit wherever we are #ocean #savetheplanet #savetheocean #noplanetb #environment