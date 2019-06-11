View this post on Instagram

Gone too soon bro 🙏. An ardent #ranveersingh fan #JatinDulera died today out of a sudden accident. He was just getting ready to go to office and collapsed in his bathroom as his breathing stopped. Jatin was happy teen who was not into any bad habbits whatsoever. He had lost his father at a very early age and has two younger siblings. His mom works in a government firm and he worked in the building where #farhanakhtar has his office in bandra. One of my followers, he often tipped me about celebs whereabouts and sometimes even contributed videos to me but never wanted me to credit him. He also had asked me if he could join me. His funeral took place at Shivaji Park where around 700 friends of his turned up. Keep smiling Jatin like you always did, we will miss you #rip @iamjatin_753