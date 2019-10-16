मान्यवर के एड में नहीं दिखाई देंगे अनुष्का - विराट, रणवीर का नया ऐड आया सामने

नई दिल्ली। इंडियन वियर ब्रांड मान्यवर में विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा का ऐड काफी पॉपुलर हुआ था लेकिन अब इस ऐड में चेहरे बदल गए हैं । याद हो कि दिवाली के वक्त मान्यवर मोहे के सभी ऐड में विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा दिखाई देते हैं लेकिन अब इनकी जगह आलिया और रणवीर ने ले ली है ।
View this post on Instagram
Diwali season toh aagaya, ab #DiwaliWaliFeeling ki hain baari. Explore our latest Diwali Collection by visiting the nearest Manyavar store or shop online. @ranveersingh #Manyavar #ethnicfashion #indianfashion #mensindianwear #mensfashion #traditionalwear #stylish #mensstyle #Bollywood #celebfashion #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodactor #bollywoodstar #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodcelebrity #diwali #diwalioutfit
अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली के बाद मान्यवर ब्रैंड को काफी पॉपुलैरिटी भी मिली थी । इस ऐड को दर्शकों ने खूब पसंद किया था लेकिन अब मान्यवर मोहे ने अपना नया ब्रांड एंबेसडर रणवीर सिंह को चुना लिया है । हाल ही में रणवीर का एक वीडियो रिलीज़ हुआ है जिसमें वो कहते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं की कुर्ता पैजामा पहनकर स्टाइल से दिवाली नहीं मनाई तो क्या किया?
View this post on Instagram
Diwali season toh aagaya, ab #DiwaliWaliFeeling ki hain baari. Explore our latest Diwali Collection by visiting the nearest Manyavar store or shop online. @ranveersingh #Manyavar #ethnicfashion #indianfashion #mensindianwear #mensfashion #traditionalwear #stylish #mensstyle #Bollywood #celebfashion #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodactor #bollywoodstar #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodcelebrity #diwali #diwalioutfit
कुछ दिनों पहले आलिया भट्ट मान्यवर के ब्राइडल विज्ञापन में नजर आई थीं । वो दुल्हन के रुप में बेहद खूबसूरत नज़र आ रही थी । आलिया भट्ट ने मान्यवर मोहे से साथ जुड़ने पर कहा की वो हमेशा यंग लड़िकयों के साथ कनेक्शन जोड़ना चाहती हैं । उन्होंने कहा की इस कैंपेन के ज़रिए वो उनके साथ इमोशन्ल रिश्ता बना पाएंगी ।
View this post on Instagram
Know a bride who would have a #DulhanWaliFeeling just as @aliaabhatt walking down the aisle in this @moheyfashion lehenga? Tag her now! 😍❤️ #indianwedding #indianbride #zowed #indianweddings #manyavar #manyavarmohey #aliabhatt #alia #celebrity #bollywood #indianfashion #lehenga #bridechilla #bridetobe #nervousbride #weddingphotographer #weddingphotography #bridallegenga #weddinglehenga #bridalfashion #fashion #bride #bridestobe
वहीं रणवीर सिंह ने मान्यवर मोहे के साथ जुड़कर कहा की वो एक प्राउड इंडियन हैं और इस प्राइड को वो अपनी जिंदगी के हर हिस्से में लाने की कोशिश करता हैं । उन्होंने कहा की मान्यवर के साथ जुड़कर वो काफी खुशी महसूस कर रहे हैं । हालांकि अभी तक मान्यवर की तरफ से रणवीर और आलिया को कोई भी वीडियो साथ में नहीं आया है । फैंस दोनों का साथ में ऐड देखने का इंतजा़र कर रहे हैं ।