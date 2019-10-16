मान्यवर के एड में नहीं दिखाई देंगे अनुष्का - विराट, रणवीर का नया ऐड आया सामने
Vivhav Shukla
| Updated: 16 Oct 2019, 06:41:21 PM (IST)
  • मान्यवर मोहे से विराट-अनुष्का हुए आउट
  • रणवीर सिंह बने मान्यवर मोहे के ब्रांड एंबेसडर

नई दिल्ली। इंडियन वियर ब्रांड मान्यवर में विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा का ऐड काफी पॉपुलर हुआ था लेकिन अब इस ऐड में चेहरे बदल गए हैं । याद हो कि दिवाली के वक्त मान्यवर मोहे के सभी ऐड में विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा दिखाई देते हैं लेकिन अब इनकी जगह आलिया और रणवीर ने ले ली है ।

अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली के बाद मान्यवर ब्रैंड को काफी पॉपुलैरिटी भी मिली थी । इस ऐड को दर्शकों ने खूब पसंद किया था लेकिन अब मान्यवर मोहे ने अपना नया ब्रांड एंबेसडर रणवीर सिंह को चुना लिया है । हाल ही में रणवीर का एक वीडियो रिलीज़ हुआ है जिसमें वो कहते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं की कुर्ता पैजामा पहनकर स्टाइल से दिवाली नहीं मनाई तो क्या किया?

कुछ दिनों पहले आलिया भट्ट मान्यवर के ब्राइडल विज्ञापन में नजर आई थीं । वो दुल्हन के रुप में बेहद खूबसूरत नज़र आ रही थी । आलिया भट्ट ने मान्यवर मोहे से साथ जुड़ने पर कहा की वो हमेशा यंग लड़िकयों के साथ कनेक्शन जोड़ना चाहती हैं । उन्होंने कहा की इस कैंपेन के ज़रिए वो उनके साथ इमोशन्ल रिश्ता बना पाएंगी ।

वहीं रणवीर सिंह ने मान्यवर मोहे के साथ जुड़कर कहा की वो एक प्राउड इंडियन हैं और इस प्राइड को वो अपनी जिंदगी के हर हिस्से में लाने की कोशिश करता हैं । उन्होंने कहा की मान्यवर के साथ जुड़कर वो काफी खुशी महसूस कर रहे हैं । हालांकि अभी तक मान्यवर की तरफ से रणवीर और आलिया को कोई भी वीडियो साथ में नहीं आया है । फैंस दोनों का साथ में ऐड देखने का इंतजा़र कर रहे हैं ।

