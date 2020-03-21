कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए रवीना ने लगाया ट्रेन बर्थ पर पोंछा, वीडियो वायरल

Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 21 Mar 2020, 04:18:54 PM (IST)
Raveena Tandon ने इस वीडियो के साथ आम लोगों को मैसेज दिया है कि वह भी अपने आसपास और सावधानी बरतें Corona Virus से बचने का एक ही उपाय है कि आप उससे दूर रहें उसके संपर्क में आए।

मुंबई। देश-दुनिया से लेकर बॉलीवुड तक कोरोना ( Corona virus ) का प्रकोप छाया हुआ है। इस वायरस से बचाव के के लिए लोग अपने—अपने तरीके से सावधानियां बरत रहे हैं। हाल ही बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री रवीना टंडन ( Raveena Tandon ) को ट्रेन यात्रा करनी पड़ी। इस दौरान उन्होंने ट्रेन की सीट पर बैठने से पहले उसको अच्छे तरीके से गीले कपड़े से साफ कर सेनेटाइज किया

एक्ट्रेस ने यह वीडियो अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर फैंस के साथ साझा किया। एक्ट्रेस का कहना है कि वह एक जगह एक दिन की शूटिंग के लिए गईं थीं। तब तक वहां कोरोना वायरस का कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया था। शूटिंग से लौटने के बाद एक्ट्रेस ने खुद को आइसोलेशन में रख लिया है। रवीना ने अपनी पोस्ट में अपने फैंस को सलाह देते हुए कहा है कि आवश्यक हो तो ही यात्रा करें और सबकी सुरक्षा के लिए एतिहात बरतें।

एक्ट्रेस ने इस वीडियो के साथ आम लोगों को मैसेज दिया है कि वह भी अपने आसपास और सावधानी बरतें वायरस से बचने का एक ही उपाय है कि आप उससे दूर रहें उसके संपर्क में आए।

गौरतलब है कि कोरोना वायरस से बचने के उपायों के लिए बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी लगातार अपने सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइल से पोस्ट कर रहे हैं शूटिंग रुकने और किसी तरह के सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित ना होने के चलते सेलेब्स भी अपने घरों में फैमिली के साथ टाइम स्पेंड कर रहे हैं ऐसे में वह सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी लाइफ की एक्टिविटीज के अलावा फैंस को आगाह करने का भी काम कर रहे हैं।

