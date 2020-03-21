कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए रवीना ने लगाया ट्रेन बर्थ पर पोंछा, वीडियो वायरल

View this post on Instagram

Disinfecting the cabin with wet wipes,sanitiser,before the wheels roll and we get comfy!Better to be safe than sorry. Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount .#throwback #lastweek,off to a days assignment . Skeletal crew and closed door shoot luckily to a town with no coronacases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until 31st March . #throwback