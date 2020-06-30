Refugee Completes 20 Years: करीना कपूर और अभिषेक बच्चन को याद आया पहला शॉट

जेपी दत्ता की फिल्म 'रिफ्यूजी' (JP Dutta film Refugee) से बॉलीवुड (Bollywood debut) में कदम रखने वाली अभिनेत्री करीना कपूर खान (Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan) ने इंडस्ट्री में 20 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं। इंस्टाग्राम पर करीना ने अपने पहली फिल्म की याद को साझा किया।
जेपी दत्ता की फिल्म 'रिफ्यूजी' (JP Dutta film Refugee) से बॉलीवुड (Bollywood debut) में कदम रखने वाली अभिनेत्री करीना कपूर खान (Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan) ने इंडस्ट्री में 20 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं। इंस्टाग्राम पर करीना ने अपने पहली फिल्म की याद को साझा किया। उन्होंने इसे कैप्शन में लिखा, मेरा पहला शॉट सुबह 4 बजे का था .. उस दिन मैं सुबह 4 बजे उठी और आईना देखकर अपने आप से कहा, यह अब तक का सबसे अच्छा निर्णय है। 20 साल की कड़ी मेहनत, समर्पण, और सेल्फ-कॉन्फिडेंस। इस फिल्म से अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन (Actor Abhishek Bachchan) ने भी बॉलीवुड में कदम (Bollywood debut) रखा था।
रिफ्यूजी की टीम को धन्यवाद देते हुए करीना ने कहा, मैं सभी प्रशंसकों का प्यार और समर्थन पाकर धन्य हूं। जेपी दत्ता का बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद, जिन्होंने यह अवसर दिया। अभिषेक का और टीम के सारे सदस्यों का धन्यवाद जो उस वक्त इस फिल्म का हिस्सा थे। करीना कपूर को अपनी पहली फिल्म 'रिफ्यूजी' के लिए बेस्ट फीमेल डेब्यू परफॉर्मेंस का फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया था। फिल्म में करीना द्वारा पहने गए प्रिंटेड कुर्ता और दुपट्टा से भी एक ट्रेंड सेट किया था। उस दौरान जो देखो वही इस फैशन को फॉलो करना दिखा था।
View this post on Instagram
My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... ❤️ I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... ❤️❤️ #20YearsAndNotGivingUp
वहीं, अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन ने एक लम्बा-सा नोट लिखकर अपनी 20 साल की यात्रा को याद किया है। अभिषेक ने लिखा- 20 साल पहले जेपी दत्ता की 'रिफ्यूजी' रिलीज हुई थी। जिसने मेरा और करीना को फिल्म की दुनिया से परिचय करवाया। आपकी पहली फिल्म हमेशा प्यारी होती है। 'रिफ्यूजी' भी अलग नहीं है। एक नए कलाकार को इससे ज्यादा और क्या चाहिए। जेपी साहब बेस्ट टीचर थे। पूरी कास्ट और क्रू काफी सपोर्टिव था। उन सबके लिए मेरा असीमित प्यार। शुक्रिया। 20 साल पीछे मुड़कर अपनी यात्रा के बारे में सोचना भी एक उपलब्धि है।
View this post on Instagram
Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you! It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait.... However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me. But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. Like I said, I’m just getting started. And “miles to go before I sleep”. Like the great Sinatra said- “ The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!” #TakeTwo . . . Pic courtesy: @fifipewz
पिछले दिनों करीना कपूर ने अपनी बड़ी बहन करिश्मा कपूर के जन्मदिन पर एक खास वीडियो बनाकर शेयर किया था। इस वीडियो में दोनों बहनों की खूबसूरत यादें हैं, जो उन्होंने साथ में बिताई हैं। करीना और करिश्मा की शानदार बॉन्डिंग वीडियो में देखते ही बनती है। दोनों बहनों के बीच का प्यार साफ झलकता है। करीना ने वीडियो के साथ लिखा- सबसे कीमती और प्योर प्यार के लिए। मेरी बहन, मेरी सेकेंड मदर, मेरी बेस्ट फ्रेंड, अल्टीमेट डीवा, हैप्पी बर्थडे लोलो। हमारी सुबह की फोन चैट हमेशा के लिए रहे।