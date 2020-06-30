Refugee Completes 20 Years: करीना कपूर और अभिषेक बच्चन को याद आया पहला शॉट

View this post on Instagram

My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... ❤️ I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... ❤️❤️ #20YearsAndNotGivingUp