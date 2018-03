Timeless , evergreen ,eternal she epitomizes it all #Rekha on #RisingStar this #saturday ... first time ever on a singing show #live #Repost @nikuld (@get_repost) ・・・ This weekend at 9pm. The legend, the beauty, the soul, the actress, the immortal #rekhaji on #risingstar2 live #risingstar #season2 #superhuman #supersoul #yolo #repost

A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Mar 21, 2018 at 2:31am PDT