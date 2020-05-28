Rhea Kapoor ने Anil Kapoor की बढ़ती उम्र को लेकर को लेकर उड़ाया मजाक, द्वापर युग से 2020 तक का शेयर किया Meme

View this post on Instagram

Mr India was & always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey I became obsessed with every detail. From the time I heard the tune of ‘Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai’ I could only imagine Kishore Da’s voice singing it. At the time, Kishore Kumar & Laxmikant Pyarelal did not want to work together. It took months to even get in touch with Kishore da. When I finally did, I went to Kishore Kumar’s residence & mediated their patch up...the end result was this beautiful melody which is so uplifting during these tough times. Today is 33 years since the release of Mr India and it’s message is still as important, if not more so. Be kind to each other, do the right thing; life may get tough, but in the end, good will prevail. ‘Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai Haar Ke Baad Hi Jeet Hai Thode Aansu Hai, Thodi Hasi Aaj Gham Hai To Kal Hai Khushi’