Rhea Kapoor ने Anil Kapoor की बढ़ती उम्र को लेकर को लेकर उड़ाया मजाक, द्वापर युग से 2020 तक का शेयर किया Meme

नई दिल्ली | रिया कपूर को अपने पापा अनिल कपूर को लेकर मीम (Rhea Kapoor shared meme) शेयर करने में मजा आता है। इस बार उन्होंने एक और मीम शेयर किया है जो अनिल कपूर की बढ़ती उम्र का मजाक (Anil Kapoor meme) बना रहा है। इतने सालों में अनिल कपूर में क्या बदलाव (Evolution of Anil Kapoor) आए हैं इसपर रिया ने मजाक किया है।
शेयर किए हुए मीम में अनिल कपूर की चार फोटो नजर आ रही हैं जो ये दिखा रही हैं कि एक्टर में द्वापर युग से लेकर 2020 (Dwapar Yug to 2020) तक कितने बदलाव आए हैं। द्वापर युग की फोटो में अनिल कपूर बिना दाढ़ी-मूंछ के नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं दो फोटोज़ उनकी 90s की फिल्मों के लुक से हैं। इसके बाद 2020 की फोटो सबकुछ बयां कर देती है। अनिल कपूर फिटनेस (Anil Kapoor Fitness) को लेकर कितने एक्टिव रहते हैं इस बात से हर कोई वाकिफ है। 30 सालों में उनकी उम्र जरूर बढ़ी है लेकिन उनके फेस पर अभी भी वही चार्म नजर आता है। रिया भी यही बात कहना चाह रही हैं कि उम्र बढ़ती रही लेकिन पापा जवान ही नजर आए।
अनिल कपूर खुद भी अपनी जिम फोटोज़ (Anil Kapoor Gym Photos) सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करते रहते हैं। पिछले महीने उन्होंने वर्कआउट करते हुए एक तस्वीर साझा की थी और लिखा था- आप खुद के मोटिवेशन हो। अनिल ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम (Anil Kapoor Instagram Photos) पर कई फोटोज़ शेयर की हैं जिसमें कभी वो अपने बाईसेप्स फ्लॉन्ट करते नजर आते हैं तो कभी लोगों को फिटनेस टिप्स देते हैं। वहीं हाल ही में अनिल कपूर ने मिस्टर इंडिया के 34 साल (34 Years of Mr. India) पूरे होने पर उसका एक सीन शेयर किया था। साथ ही उन्होंने एक मैसेज भी लिखा था कि ये फिल्म उनके लिए हमेशा महत्वपूर्ण रहेगी।
Mr India was & always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey I became obsessed with every detail. From the time I heard the tune of ‘Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai’ I could only imagine Kishore Da’s voice singing it. At the time, Kishore Kumar & Laxmikant Pyarelal did not want to work together. It took months to even get in touch with Kishore da. When I finally did, I went to Kishore Kumar’s residence & mediated their patch up...the end result was this beautiful melody which is so uplifting during these tough times. Today is 33 years since the release of Mr India and it’s message is still as important, if not more so. Be kind to each other, do the right thing; life may get tough, but in the end, good will prevail. ‘Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai Haar Ke Baad Hi Jeet Hai Thode Aansu Hai, Thodi Hasi Aaj Gham Hai To Kal Hai Khushi’
इसके अलावा अनिल कपूर ने अपने मैरिज एनिवर्सरी (Anil Kapoor Marriage Anniversary) पर अपनी पत्नी सुनिता (Sunita Kapoor) के लिए एक इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखा था। उन्होंने बताया था कि कैसे उन्होंने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को प्रपोज कर वाइफ बनने के लिए पूछा था। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि कई लोगों ने शादी जल्दी करने को उनका करियर खराब करना कहा था। लेकिन अनिल एक भी दिन अपनी पत्नी के बिना व्यर्थ नहीं करना चाहते थे।
How 19th May became the best day of our lives! I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife... our wedding had been delayed a lot because I wanted to be sure that I could take care of her in the way she deserved and give her everything she could ever dream of...in the very least, I needed to be able to afford to buy a house and hire a cook!! I just wanted to be worthy of her... We got married on 19th May, against all odds....I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness... I mean it was my wedding day! Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me....it was now or never for us and I’m so glad we took the leap that day and started our lives together... many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all... for us it was never career or love.. it was always love AND career... I won’t say in the end we lived happily ever after...because it is not even close to the end of our love story... we still have a lot of love to share together, forever.... Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, my wife Sunita... @kapoor.sunita