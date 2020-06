अनिल कपूर की बेटी के दोस्त का निधन, गम में डूबी rhea kapoor ने तस्वीर शेयर कर जाहिर किया दिल का दर्द

View this post on Instagram

Bye-Bye beautiful boy. I wish we went to the museum that day. I wish you called more often. I wish I was more patient. I wish I laughed at your stupidest jokes. I wish you sleep well now finally. There was no reason at all for us to be friends, we were so different and nobody got it but we just were. It is so frustrating to be so far away from the city we both love right now but I know you’re ordering us both a drink up there and this time I’m waiting patiently. Love u. 🤍