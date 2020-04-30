Rishi Kapoor के निधन से टूटा बॉलीवुड, सोनाली बेंद्रे बोलीं- साथ में लड़ी थी कैंसर की लड़ाई, सेलेब्स ने दी नम आंखों से श्रद्धांजलि

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) जो लगभग 5 दशकों से इंडस्ट्री का हिस्सा रहे आज सभी को अलविदा कहकर चले गए। ऋषि कपूर ने गुरुवार को मुंबई के एचएन रिलाइंस फाउंडेशन हॉस्पिटल में आखिरी सांसे ली। उन्हें तबीयत बिगड़ने के चलते बुधवार को अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था, जिसके बाद वो काफी सीरियस थे इसलिए फिर उन्हें आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया। बॉलीवुड के साथ-साथ पूरी दुनिया ने 24 घंटे के अंदर दो टैलेंटेड और बेहतरीन शख्सियत को खो दिया है। ऋषि के निधन की खबर के बाद सेलेब्स लगातार दुख व्यक्त कर रहे हैं और नम आंखों से उन्हें सोशल मीडिया के जरिए श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं।
Heartbroken and at a loss for words... #RIP Chintu uncle. So many thoughts and emotions running through me right now. Remembering our time in New York as we battled together, fighting an unseen monster. Keeping each other bouyant through the sadness and pain. We held each other up through it all, forever connected. My thoughts, prayers and love go out to Neetu aunty, Riddhima, Ranbir, the family and your legions of fans. You will always be remembered for your talent, your passion and your zest for life. @neetu54, #RanbirKapoor @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #RishiKapoor
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाली बेंद्रे (Sonali Bendre) ने इंस्टाग्राम पर ऋषि और उनकी फैमिली के साथ एक फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा-दिल टूट गया है और शब्द नहीं कुछ कहने को। भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे चिंटू अंकल। बहुत सारे ख्याल और भाव इस वक्त घूम रहे हैं। न्यूयॉर्क का समय याद आ रहा है कि हम दोनों ने साथ में कैंसर की लड़ाई लड़ी थी। दर्द और मायूसी से गुजर रहे हम दोनों ने एक दूसरे को उमंग दे रहे थे। मेरी पूरे परिवार के साथ प्रार्थनाएं हैं।
माधुरी दीक्षित ने ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि मुझे अभी भी यकीन नहीं हो रहा है। उन्होंने लिखा- ये मेरा सौभाग्य था कि मुझे ऋषि जी के साथ काम करने का मौका मिला। जिंदगी को पूरी तरह से जीने वाला व्यक्ति। हमने एक शानदार एक्टर को खो दिया है। दिल टूट गया है। मेरी प्रार्थनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।
Absolutely shattered and heart broken to wake up to the news of the loss of Rishi Kapoor Ji, one of the liveliest persons amongst us. The last time when I met him in NY, he was fighting the battle like a boss, with Neetu Ma’m by his side and a smile on his face. This is utterly tragic and incomprehensible. My condolences to Ranbir, Neetu Ma’m and the entire family. May his soul be resting in peace and raising a toast to a life well lived with the Gods in heaven. 💔
एक्टर विक्की कौशल ने भी ऋषि कपूर और नीतू कपूर के साथ एक फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा- दिल पूरी तरह से टूट गया है ऋषि कपूर जी के जाने की खबर सुनने के बाद। आखिरी बार मैं उनसे न्यूयॉर्क में मिला था जो एक फाइटर की तरह अपनी लड़ाई लड़ रहे थे। नीतू जी उनके पास थी और मुस्कुरा रही थीं। रणबीर और उनके पूरे परिवार को मेरी सांत्वना।
Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! 😢A legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile, and joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come. My heart goes out to @neetu54 ji & the entire family in this tough time!🙏🏻 #RishiKapoor #RIPRishiKapoor
This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever. I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told.❤️ #RIP #RishiKapoor
Am devastated, heartbroken... King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said ‘pack-up’. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together.... just not fair. My heart,thoughts and prayers are with Neetuji, Riddhima, Ranbir, the entire kapoor family and loved ones. India lost a bright, shining star. You will live with us forever. #RIP #RishiKapoor ji
On Kaanchi, I asked Subhash Ji to let me assist him. The crew would make fun of me because I only worked when Rishi sir was on set. I took the clapboard duty to be able to stand as close to him as possible. I’m blessed to have witnessed that spontaneity, energy and true greatness up close. Rishi sir’s charm was magnetic. RIP #RishiJi 💔