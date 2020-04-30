Rishi Kapoor के निधन से टूटा बॉलीवुड, सोनाली बेंद्रे बोलीं- साथ में लड़ी थी कैंसर की लड़ाई, सेलेब्स ने दी नम आंखों से श्रद्धांजलि

View this post on Instagram

Heartbroken and at a loss for words... #RIP Chintu uncle. So many thoughts and emotions running through me right now. Remembering our time in New York as we battled together, fighting an unseen monster. Keeping each other bouyant through the sadness and pain. We held each other up through it all, forever connected. My thoughts, prayers and love go out to Neetu aunty, Riddhima, Ranbir, the family and your legions of fans. You will always be remembered for your talent, your passion and your zest for life. @neetu54, #RanbirKapoor @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #RishiKapoor