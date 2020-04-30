Rishi Kapoor के निधन से टूटा बॉलीवुड, सोनाली बेंद्रे बोलीं- साथ में लड़ी थी कैंसर की लड़ाई, सेलेब्स ने दी नम आंखों से श्रद्धांजलि

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 30 Apr 2020, 12:52 PM IST
Rishi Kapoor With celebs

  • ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) के निधन से गम में डूबा बॉलीवुड
  • सोनाली बेंद्रे (Sonali Bendre) से लेकर माधुरी दीक्षित (Madhuri Dixit) ने जताया शोक
  • ऋषि कपूर और सोनाली बेंद्रे ने साथ में लड़ी थी कैंसर की लड़ाई

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) जो लगभग 5 दशकों से इंडस्ट्री का हिस्सा रहे आज सभी को अलविदा कहकर चले गए। ऋषि कपूर ने गुरुवार को मुंबई के एचएन रिलाइंस फाउंडेशन हॉस्पिटल में आखिरी सांसे ली। उन्हें तबीयत बिगड़ने के चलते बुधवार को अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था, जिसके बाद वो काफी सीरियस थे इसलिए फिर उन्हें आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया। बॉलीवुड के साथ-साथ पूरी दुनिया ने 24 घंटे के अंदर दो टैलेंटेड और बेहतरीन शख्सियत को खो दिया है। ऋषि के निधन की खबर के बाद सेलेब्स लगातार दुख व्यक्त कर रहे हैं और नम आंखों से उन्हें सोशल मीडिया के जरिए श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं।

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाली बेंद्रे (Sonali Bendre) ने इंस्टाग्राम पर ऋषि और उनकी फैमिली के साथ एक फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा-दिल टूट गया है और शब्द नहीं कुछ कहने को। भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे चिंटू अंकल। बहुत सारे ख्याल और भाव इस वक्त घूम रहे हैं। न्यूयॉर्क का समय याद आ रहा है कि हम दोनों ने साथ में कैंसर की लड़ाई लड़ी थी। दर्द और मायूसी से गुजर रहे हम दोनों ने एक दूसरे को उमंग दे रहे थे। मेरी पूरे परिवार के साथ प्रार्थनाएं हैं।

माधुरी दीक्षित ने ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि मुझे अभी भी यकीन नहीं हो रहा है। उन्होंने लिखा- ये मेरा सौभाग्य था कि मुझे ऋषि जी के साथ काम करने का मौका मिला। जिंदगी को पूरी तरह से जीने वाला व्यक्ति। हमने एक शानदार एक्टर को खो दिया है। दिल टूट गया है। मेरी प्रार्थनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।

एक्टर विक्की कौशल ने भी ऋषि कपूर और नीतू कपूर के साथ एक फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा- दिल पूरी तरह से टूट गया है ऋषि कपूर जी के जाने की खबर सुनने के बाद। आखिरी बार मैं उनसे न्यूयॉर्क में मिला था जो एक फाइटर की तरह अपनी लड़ाई लड़ रहे थे। नीतू जी उनके पास थी और मुस्कुरा रही थीं। रणबीर और उनके पूरे परिवार को मेरी सांत्वना।

💔

💔

