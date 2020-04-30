ऋषि कपूर ट्विटर पर रहते थे एक्टीव, हर मुद्दे पर देते थे बेबाक जबाब, शराबबंदी को लेकर खाई थी ये कसम

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 03:37 PM IST
ऋषि कपूर ट्विटर पर रहते थे एक्टीव, हर मुद्दे पर देते थे बेबाक जबाब, शराबबंदी को लेकर खाई थी ये कसम

  • ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) ट्विटर पर खासे एक्टिव रहते हैं
  • मौत से 27 दिन पहले ऋषि कपूर ने किया था ये आखिरी ट्वीट

नई दिल्ली। ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) जहां अपनी दमदार एक्टिं्ग के लिए जाने जाते थे तो वहीं दूसरी ओर वो सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टीव रहने वाले अभिनेताओं में से एक रहे है वो अक्सर सामाजिक मुद्दे पर बेबाक राय देकर चर्चे का विषय बन जाते थे। अपने बेबाक अंदाज के लिए मशहूर ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) ट्विटर पर काफी एक्टिव रहते थे।

ट्विटर पर किसी भी मुद्दे को लेकर बोलना, उसपर अपनी राय रखना उनके लिए एक आम बात थी। उन्हें कई बार इसके लिये ट्रोल भी किया गया था लेकिन इसके बाद भी वो जमकर अपनी राय रखने में चर्चित थे उन्होनें ना केवल शराबबंदी लागू करने के बिहार सरकार के फैसले को लेकर सवाल उठाया, बल्कि निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी दिए जाने पर खुशी और फांसी में देरी होने पर नाराजगी भी जाहिर की थी।

कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) को लेकर जहां सारे बॉलीवुड कलाकार सोशल मीडिया के जरिए लोगों को जागरूक कर रहे हैं तो वहीं इस मुद्दे को लेकर बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज एक्टर ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा था कि हमें आपातकाल घोषित कर देना चाहिए।

बिहार (Bihar) पर सरकार की ओर से पूर्ण शराबबंदी लागू करने वाले फैसले पर भी ऋषि कपूर ने उठाया था सवाल ।

ऋषि कपूर (Rishi kapoor) ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा था, 'शराब के लिए 10 साल की जेल, अवैध तरीके से हथियार रखने पर पांच साल? वाह CM नीतीश! मैं बिहार (Bihar) नहीं आ रहा! 2016 में आप इतने अदूरदर्शी कैसे हो गए?'

 

ऋषि कपूर (Rishi kapoor) ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा था, 'बिहार (Bihar) सरकार शराब की तस्करी और अवैध शराब को बढ़ावा देने वाला कदम उठाई है। दुनियाभर में शराब पर प्रतिबंध असफल रहा है। जाग जाओ। बिहार (Bihar) तुम्हें 3,000 करोड़ रुपये के राजस्व का भी नुकसान होगा।'

सिंगर कनिका कपूर के लिए भी एक ट्वीट किया

इसी तरह से उन्होनें सिंगर कनिका कपूर के लिए भी एक ट्वीट किया था जिसमें उन्होनें लिखा, "आजकल कुछ 'कपूर' लोगों पर टाइम भारी है. डरता हूं, हे मालिक रक्षा करना, दूसरे कपूरों की. कोई गलत काम ना हो कभी. जय माता दी."

ऋषि कपूर का निजामुद्दीन मरकज़ मामले पर भी आया था रिएक्शन

मौत से 27 दिन पहले ऋषि कपूर ने किया था ये आखिरी ट्वीट

related story

ऋषि कपूर की इन हिट फिल्मों ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर मचाई थी धमाल
ऋषि कपूर की इन हिट फिल्मों ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर मचाई थी धमाल
मरने से पहले पोते-पोतियों के साथ खेलना चाहते थे Rishi Kapoor, आलिया भट्ट को मान चुके थे बहु
मरने से पहले पोते-पोतियों के साथ खेलना चाहते थे Rishi Kapoor, आलिया भट्ट को मान चुके थे बहु
RIP Rishi Kapoor: पिता की फिल्म Prem Granth के दौरान Ranbir ने दिखाया था क्लैपबोर्ड, वायरल हुई तस्वीर
RIP Rishi Kapoor: पिता की फिल्म Prem Granth के दौरान Ranbir ने दिखाया था क्लैपबोर्ड, वायरल हुई तस्वीर
Rishi Kapoor dies: इरफान खान और ऋषि कपूर बीच दिखा अजब संयोग, बीमारी, इलाज से मौत तक दिखी काफी समानताए
Rishi Kapoor dies: इरफान खान और ऋषि कपूर बीच दिखा अजब संयोग, बीमारी, इलाज से मौत तक दिखी काफी समानताए
Rishi Kapoor rishi kapoor died rishi kapoor tweets Rishi Kapoor Twitter Rishi kapoor passed away Rishi Kapoor News