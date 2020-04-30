ऋषि कपूर ट्विटर पर रहते थे एक्टीव, हर मुद्दे पर देते थे बेबाक जबाब, शराबबंदी को लेकर खाई थी ये कसम

नई दिल्ली। ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) जहां अपनी दमदार एक्टिं्ग के लिए जाने जाते थे तो वहीं दूसरी ओर वो सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टीव रहने वाले अभिनेताओं में से एक रहे है वो अक्सर सामाजिक मुद्दे पर बेबाक राय देकर चर्चे का विषय बन जाते थे। अपने बेबाक अंदाज के लिए मशहूर ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) ट्विटर पर काफी एक्टिव रहते थे।

Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- “Damini”. Ridiculous! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 2, 2020

ट्विटर पर किसी भी मुद्दे को लेकर बोलना, उसपर अपनी राय रखना उनके लिए एक आम बात थी। उन्हें कई बार इसके लिये ट्रोल भी किया गया था लेकिन इसके बाद भी वो जमकर अपनी राय रखने में चर्चित थे उन्होनें ना केवल शराबबंदी लागू करने के बिहार सरकार के फैसले को लेकर सवाल उठाया, बल्कि निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी दिए जाने पर खुशी और फांसी में देरी होने पर नाराजगी भी जाहिर की थी।

Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed,people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 26, 2020

कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) को लेकर जहां सारे बॉलीवुड कलाकार सोशल मीडिया के जरिए लोगों को जागरूक कर रहे हैं तो वहीं इस मुद्दे को लेकर बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज एक्टर ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा था कि हमें आपातकाल घोषित कर देना चाहिए।

बिहार (Bihar) पर सरकार की ओर से पूर्ण शराबबंदी लागू करने वाले फैसले पर भी ऋषि कपूर ने उठाया था सवाल ।

ऋषि कपूर (Rishi kapoor) ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा था, 'शराब के लिए 10 साल की जेल, अवैध तरीके से हथियार रखने पर पांच साल? वाह CM नीतीश! मैं बिहार (Bihar) नहीं आ रहा! 2016 में आप इतने अदूरदर्शी कैसे हो गए?'

Bihar you will encourage bootlegging and illicit liquor.Prohibition has failed worldwide. Wake up!You will also lose ₹3000 Crs revenue loss — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 5, 2016

ऋषि कपूर (Rishi kapoor) ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा था, 'बिहार (Bihar) सरकार शराब की तस्करी और अवैध शराब को बढ़ावा देने वाला कदम उठाई है। दुनियाभर में शराब पर प्रतिबंध असफल रहा है। जाग जाओ। बिहार (Bihar) तुम्हें 3,000 करोड़ रुपये के राजस्व का भी नुकसान होगा।'

Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di! pic.twitter.com/gPyHJvGGaY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

सिंगर कनिका कपूर के लिए भी एक ट्वीट किया

इसी तरह से उन्होनें सिंगर कनिका कपूर के लिए भी एक ट्वीट किया था जिसमें उन्होनें लिखा, "आजकल कुछ 'कपूर' लोगों पर टाइम भारी है. डरता हूं, हे मालिक रक्षा करना, दूसरे कपूरों की. कोई गलत काम ना हो कभी. जय माता दी."

Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 31, 2020

ऋषि कपूर का निजामुद्दीन मरकज़ मामले पर भी आया था रिएक्शन

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

मौत से 27 दिन पहले ऋषि कपूर ने किया था ये आखिरी ट्वीट