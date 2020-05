Riteish Deshmukh का सिर धड़ से हुआ अलग, Video Viral.. फैंस बोले- अब बंद करो TikTok

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @kunalkkapoor for inviting me to join this campaign. Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging 3 friends to do the same. I invite @geneliad @mushtaqshiekh @boman_irani @ashishchowdhryofficial to post their ‘ulta’ image, be part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @thewishingfactory @ketto #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #TogetherForEachOther