By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 28 Apr 2020, 01:27 PM IST
लॉकडाउन में रेहा चक्रवर्ती कर रही है ऐसे काम,वायरल हुई तस्वीरें

  • रेहा चक्रवर्ती ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर की तस्वीरें
  • सोशल मीडिया पर हुई वायरल

नई दिल्ली। कोरोना वायरस के कारण जहां आम लोग घरों में रहने को मजबूर हैं, तो वही बॉलीवुड के सितारे भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन करते हुए इसका पालन बाखूबी करते नजर आ रहे हैं।

ऐसे में सभी सेलेब्स के साथ बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्री रेहा चक्रवर्ती भी घर के अंदर रहकर इंटरनेट के जरिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन कर रही हैं और अपने फैंस से तस्वीरों के जरिए जुड़ी हुई हैं।

रेहा चक्वर्ती ने अभी हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर कुछ तस्वीरे शेयर की हैं। फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा है कि - "लॉन्ग लॉस्ट ... सिटिंग एंड वेटिंग। सब्र करो।"

बता दे कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रेहा चक्रवर्ती के बीच रिलेशनशिप काफी लंबे समय से चल रहा है। जिसकी खबरे चर्चा में बनी रहती हैं।

रेहा चक्रवर्ती भी अन्य सेलेब्स के समान लॉकडाउन के दौरान अपने दिनचर्या की तस्वीरें शेयर करती रहती हैं। और कहती हैं कि "जब भी मेरा मन बाहर जाने के लिये भटकने लगता है तो मै खिड़की के पास बैठकर बाहर की ठंडी हवा का आनंद लेने लगती हूं।"

