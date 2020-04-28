लॉकडाउन में रेहा चक्रवर्ती कर रही है ऐसे काम,वायरल हुई तस्वीरें

नई दिल्ली। कोरोना वायरस के कारण जहां आम लोग घरों में रहने को मजबूर हैं, तो वही बॉलीवुड के सितारे भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन करते हुए इसका पालन बाखूबी करते नजर आ रहे हैं।
ऐसे में सभी सेलेब्स के साथ बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्री रेहा चक्रवर्ती भी घर के अंदर रहकर इंटरनेट के जरिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन कर रही हैं और अपने फैंस से तस्वीरों के जरिए जुड़ी हुई हैं।
रेहा चक्वर्ती ने अभी हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर कुछ तस्वीरे शेयर की हैं। फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा है कि - "लॉन्ग लॉस्ट ... सिटिंग एंड वेटिंग। सब्र करो।"
बता दे कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रेहा चक्रवर्ती के बीच रिलेशनशिप काफी लंबे समय से चल रहा है। जिसकी खबरे चर्चा में बनी रहती हैं।
View this post on Instagram
The neuscensensical nuances of tryst, Sitting across the table from my wish lists . In the end what happens , no one knows . Because nothing persists . Trembling legs and shivering lips ., Were walking down the aisles of destined equilibriums. The sun rises in the west, and sets when it dips, Homegrown affection torching the way for all those walking Down this path Was it them , who needed to find shelter . Or is it you, who never had heart? Unwind the nerves in the convex of your mind , Let it go, breathe long and hard this time . Just seek and you will find.🙏 #rheality #imapoetandnowyouknowit 🦋
रेहा चक्रवर्ती भी अन्य सेलेब्स के समान लॉकडाउन के दौरान अपने दिनचर्या की तस्वीरें शेयर करती रहती हैं। और कहती हैं कि "जब भी मेरा मन बाहर जाने के लिये भटकने लगता है तो मै खिड़की के पास बैठकर बाहर की ठंडी हवा का आनंद लेने लगती हूं।"