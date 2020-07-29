Sushant Singh केस में FIR दर्ज होने के बाद परेशान रिया चक्रवर्ती कौन सा खेलेंगी कानूनी दांव?

नई दिल्ली। दिवंगत अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की मौत के बाद से अब यह केस एक नया मोड़ ले चुका है। अब तक बॉलीवुड (nepotism in bollywood) में हो रही नेपोटिज्म की जंग में एक्टर्स ने एक से बढ़कर एक बड़े खुलासे किए हैं। लेकिन अब इस केस में ऐसा खुलासा सामने आया है जिसने पुलिस से लेकर हर किसी को हैरत में डाल दिया है।
View this post on Instagram
Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate
अभी हाल ही में सुशांत के पिता केके सिंह ने पटना के राजीव नगर थाने में रिया के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई है जिससे रिया चक्रवर्ती (Rhea Chakraborty) की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। सुशांत के पिता (Sushant Singh father KK Singh FIR against Rhea Chakraborty)ने बिहार में एक्ट्रेस रिया चक्रवर्ती के खिलाफ एक लिखित शिकायत में कहा है कि उनके बेटे सुशांत को मानसिक रूप से टार्चर किया जा रहा था। इसके अलावा उसे धमकी देकर घर पर कैद करने की कोशिश की गई थी। केके सिंह (KK Singh FIR against Rhea Chakraborty)ने रिया पर ऐसे और कई संगीन आरोप लगाए हैं जिसकी वजह से केस काफी उलट सा गया है।
रिया के खिलाफ FIR
सुशांत के पिता ने आरोप लगाया है कि सुशांत (sushant singh suicide) को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने में रिया चक्रवर्ती का सबसे बड़ा हाथ रहा है। रिया चक्वर्ती ने ना केवल सुशांत के करोड़ो रूपयों की हेराफेरी की है बल्कि उसे पागल करने की साजिश तक अपने परिवार के साथ मिलकर रची थी। पिता की मानें तो सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को वो परिवार से दूर करना चाहती थी इसके लिए उसनें सुशांत (sushant singh mob. no. change) का मोबाइल नम्बर तक बदलकर रख दिया था। इसी सिलसिले में अब बिहार पुलिस की टीम, मुंबई जाकर कार्रवाई करने के लिए पहुंच गई है।
View this post on Instagram
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond
अब क्या करेंगी रिया चक्रवर्ती?
रिया चक्रवर्ती (Rhea Chakraborty FIR) के ऊपर लगाए गए संगीन आरोप के बाद सवाल ये उठ रही है कि ऐसे में रिया चक्रवर्ती कौन से कानूनी खेल खेल सकती हैं। बताया तो यह तक जा रहा है कि रिया चक्रवर्ती के वकील ऐसे में दो कानूनी रास्तों पर विचार कर सकते हैं। पहला- रिया कोर्ट जाकर अग्रिम जमानत के लिए अपील कर सकती हैं। या फिर वो अपनी सफाई के लिए ये बोल सकती है कि एक ही मामले में दो-दो FIR दर्ज नहीं हो सकती हैं, इसलिए बिहार वाली FIR को खारिज करने के लिए दबाब बनाया जा सकता है। बताया जा रहा है कि इस मामले पर रिया की वकील आनंदिनी फर्नांडिस ने करीब ढाई घंटे तक रिया के साथ बैठकर बातचीत की थी। बताया जा रहा उस मीटिंग के बाद ही इन कानूनी रास्तों पर विचार किया जा रहा है।