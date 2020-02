इस हॉलीवुड मूवी का हिंदी रीमेक बनाएंगे रोहित शेट्टी, अक्षय-रणवीर को करेंगे कास्ट

View this post on Instagram

As Akshay Kumar gave his Last shot today for Our Cop Universe ‘Sooryavanshi’, It takes me back to 9 years ago in 2010 when Golmaal 3 became a massive hit. That day I had mentioned to Ajay Devgn that I was looking forward to making an action film on cops and eventually we made Singham. I never imagined that Singham’s journey would ultimately weave in such magnificent characters like the notorious Ranveer Singh as Simmba and now the Dynamic Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, becoming the country’s First cinematic Cop Universe. And today 9 years later when I wrap my last shot with Akshay playing Sooryavanshi it magically coincides with the day we announce our next venture - Golmaal FIVE. AB ISSE LOGIC KAHO YA MAGIC, I don’t know...All I can say is that DESTINY HAS A PLAN FOR EVERYONE SO, ZYAADA SOCHO MAT BAS KAAM KARTE JAAO! ❤️ @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @karanjohar @rohitshettypicturez @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies #capeofgoodfilms #sooryavanshi #golmaalfive