सलमान खान ने यूं मनाया लाडले भांजे आहिल शर्मा का जन्मदिन,वायरल हुई मामा-भांजे की प्यारी तस्वीरें

View this post on Instagram

Ahil I don’t have words to describe you & the journey we have been blessed to have with you in these 4 years. You are truly a blessing for me, you thought me what unconditional love is, you thought me how I can love you more then myself.You only know how to spread love & happiness all around you. May you always be loved & blessed your truly special to all of us. Happy Happy birthday handsome . Love you forever 😘