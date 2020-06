सलमान ने हॉफ पेंट और चप्पलों में लगाई झाडू, साथ रह रही एक्ट्रेस ने भी दिया भरपूर साथ

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak! Maybe this Eid is different, we can’t go out, we can’t visit our dear ones but we can send them our blessings, love and joy. All my good thoughts to u, have a beautiful celebration, keep the light, faith and love in your hearts ❤️ #iuliavantur #eidmubarak #celebration #india #tradition #respect #love #joy #peace #isolation #lockdown #life #beauty