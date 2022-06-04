फिल्म Samrat Prithviraj में डायरेक्टर कर बैठे इतनी बड़ी गलती कि अब धड़ल्ले से उड़ रहा है मजाक

जैसा कि इतिहास गवाह है कि पृथ्वीराज चौहान की मृत्यु 26 साल की उम्र में हो गई थी, लेकिन फिल्म में इस रोल के लिए अक्षय कुमार को चुना गया है। बस यहीं बात दर्शकों को खटक गई है। लोगों की शिकायत है कि अक्षय कुमार को सम्राट की भूमिका में क्यों चुना गया। उनकी उम्र को देखते हुए वो इस रोल के लिए फिट नहीं बैठ रहे हैं। ऐसे में डायरेक्टर चंद्रप्रकश द्विवेदी से बड़ी गलती हुई है। साथ ही मूवी के एक सीन में लोगों ने अक्षय कुमार के सीने पर सफेद बालों को देख लिया, जिसके बाद इसका धड़ल्ले से मजाक बन रहा है।

Sam Siddiqui's review of 'Samrat Prithviraj'...



"Went to see Samrat Prithviraj today...



1. There were 10 people in the audience including us



2. Prithviraj had white chest hair when he died at the age of 26 — @Reasonyourself (@Reasonyourself) June 3, 2022

6. Samyukta committed jauhar before the practice was born or maybe she created the practice?



7. Prithviraj killed Ghori several years before he actually died.



8. The Ghurids apparently had Roman style colloseums where they strung people up on crosses and fed them to lions— @Reasonyourself (@Reasonyourself) June 3, 2022

The movie should be renamed “Prithviraj Chauhan ki Ichhapurti”

Whatever he couldn’t achieve while alive (including white chest hair) he did in this movie.— Adv. Vivek Thaokar (@thaokar_vivek) June 4, 2022

A lesson on how to kill our historical icons. Prithviraj Chauhan was a hero for most of us till the BJP came along. Now he is just another fallen soul killed in battle after numerous losses. Coloring history with the brush of communalism does not work— Sab Changa Si (सरफरोशी की तमन्ना अब दिल में है) (@philpjg) June 4, 2022

ट्विवटर पर तो आलोचनाओं की बाढ़ सी आ गई है।कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि यह इतिहास के साथ मजाक हैं।एक समीक्षक सैम सिद्दीकी ट्विटर पर लिखा,'कुछ सीन में अक्षय कुमार की छाती के सफेद बाल दिखाई दे रहे हैं। हम नहीं जानते हैं कि हमें कैसा महसूस करना चाहिए।वहीं अन्य ने लिखा कि फिल्मी की कहानी ऐतिहासिक फैन फिक्शन की तरह है।दूसरे ने लिखा सिनेमाहॉल में शो खाली जा रहे है। जबकि इसे हाउसफुल कहकर प्रचारित किया जा रहा है।