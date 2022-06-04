scriptsamrat prithviraj goof up fan spots akshay kumars white chest hair | फिल्म Samrat Prithviraj में डायरेक्टर कर बैठे इतनी बड़ी गलती कि अब धड़ल्ले से उड़ रहा है मजाक | Patrika News

फिल्म Samrat Prithviraj में डायरेक्टर कर बैठे इतनी बड़ी गलती कि अब धड़ल्ले से उड़ रहा है मजाक

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म सम्राट पृथ्वीराज सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है। फिल्म को मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है। इस फिल्म से फैंस और दर्शकों को काफी उम्मीद थी, जिसपर ये कुछ हद तक ही खरी उतरी है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: June 04, 2022 04:53:52 pm

इस फिल्म में अक्षय 'सम्राट पृथ्वीराज' की भूमिका में हैं। फिल्म को तो कुछ खास पसंद नहीं किया जा रहा है, लेकिन लोग अक्षय कुमार के काम को पसंद कर रहे हैं, लेकिन अब सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म का मजाक उड़ रहा है। दरअसल में दर्शकों ने फिल्म में कुछ ऐसा पकड़ लिया जिसकी आलोचना हो रही है।
जैसा कि इतिहास गवाह है कि पृथ्वीराज चौहान की मृत्यु 26 साल की उम्र में हो गई थी, लेकिन फिल्म में इस रोल के लिए अक्षय कुमार को चुना गया है। बस यहीं बात दर्शकों को खटक गई है। लोगों की शिकायत है कि अक्षय कुमार को सम्राट की भूमिका में क्यों चुना गया। उनकी उम्र को देखते हुए वो इस रोल के लिए फिट नहीं बैठ रहे हैं। ऐसे में डायरेक्टर चंद्रप्रकश द्विवेदी से बड़ी गलती हुई है। साथ ही मूवी के एक सीन में लोगों ने अक्षय कुमार के सीने पर सफेद बालों को देख लिया, जिसके बाद इसका धड़ल्ले से मजाक बन रहा है।

ट्विवटर पर तो आलोचनाओं की बाढ़ सी आ गई है।कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि यह इतिहास के साथ मजाक हैं।

एक समीक्षक सैम सिद्दीकी ट्विटर पर लिखा,'कुछ सीन में अक्षय कुमार की छाती के सफेद बाल दिखाई दे रहे हैं। हम नहीं जानते हैं कि हमें कैसा महसूस करना चाहिए।

वहीं अन्य ने लिखा कि फिल्मी की कहानी ऐतिहासिक फैन फिक्शन की तरह है।

दूसरे ने लिखा सिनेमाहॉल में शो खाली जा रहे है। जबकि इसे हाउसफुल कहकर प्रचारित किया जा रहा है।
आपको बता दें ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरन आदर्श के अनुसार इस फिल्म से जितनी उम्मीद की जा रही थी इसने उससे कम कमाई की है। सम्राट पृथ्वीराज को अपने ओपनिंग डे पर 10.70 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई की है। यह अक्षय कुमार की पिछली फिल्म बच्चन पांडे के ओपनिंग डे से भी कम है। फिल्म से उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि ये 16 करोड़ से ऊपर पहले दिन कमाई करेगी।
फिल्म सम्राट पृथ्वीराज में अक्षय कुमार ने लीड रोल निभाया है। इसमें उनके साथ मानुषी छिल्लर, संजय दत्त, सोनू सूद, आशुतोष राणा और साक्षी तंवर हैं। डायरेक्टर चंद्रप्रकश द्विवेदी की बनाई इस फिल्म का बजट 300 करोड़ रुपये बताया जा रहा है। इसे यशराज फिल्म्स ने प्रोड्यूस किया है. 3 जून को फिल्म रिलीज हुई है।
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood

