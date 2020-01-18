कार्तिक आर्यन और सारा अली खान वैलेंटाइन डे के दिन जाएंगे डेट नाइट पर

View this post on Instagram

It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻‍♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. ‬ ‪Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf