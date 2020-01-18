कार्तिक आर्यन और सारा अली खान वैलेंटाइन डे के दिन जाएंगे डेट नाइट पर

Sunita Adhikari
| Updated: 18 Jan 2020, 06:02:18 PM (IST)
  • कार्तिक आर्यन और सारा अली खान हमेशा ही सुर्खियों में बने रहते हैं। दोनों कभी अपने अफेयर को लेकर तो कभी अपने ब्रेकअप को लेकर।

नई दिल्ली: कार्तिक आर्यन और सारा अली खान हमेशा ही सुर्खियों में बने रहते हैं। दोनों कभी अपने अफेयर को लेकर तो कभी अपने ब्रेकअप को लेकर। हाल ही में दोनों की फिल्म लव आज कल का ट्रेलर रिलीज किया गया है, जोकि चर्चा में बना हुआ है। अब दोनों को लेकर ऐसी खबर सामने आ रही है, जिसे सुनकर उनके फैंस खुशी से झूम उठेंगे।

It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻‍♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. ‬ ‪Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf

दरअसल, कार्तिक आर्यन ने बताया कि वो वैलेंटाइन डे के दिन सारा अली खान के साथ अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'लव आजकल' देखेंगे। कार्तिक ने मुंबई में अपने फिल्म के ट्रेलर लॉन्च के दौरान सारा के साथ फिल्म देखने की प्लानिंग के बारे में बताया। कार्तिक ने कहा कि "हम (सारा और कार्तिक) साथ में एक फिल्म देखने जाएंगे। हम 'लव आजकल' देखने वाले हैं। यह एक डेट नाइट है। 13 या 14 फरवरी हम एकसाथ फिल्म देखेंगे।"

आपको बता दें कि लव आज कल में कार्तिक आर्यन और सारा अली खान दोनों लीड रोल में हैं। इसका ट्रेलर रिलीज कर दिया गया है। लोगों को इसका ट्रेलर काफी पसंद आ रहा है। ट्रेलर में दोनों के बीच रोमांटिक कैमिस्ट्री साफ- साफ देखी जा सकती है। फैंस दोनों को एक साथ पर्दे पर साथ देखना चाहते थे।

