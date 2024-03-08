Shaitaan Twitter Review: ‘शैतान’ है थ्रिलर से भरपूर, कोई बोला- 'हिट है बॉस', तो किसी ने कहा- निराशा लगी हाथ, पढ़ें रिव्यू

शैतान का रिव्यू (Shaitaan Review)
एक यूजर ने लिखा- मुझे आज तक एहसास नहीं हुआ कि शैतान के डायरेक्टर्स ने महा-शिवरात्रि के दिन इस फिल्म को रिलीज़ किया। शानदार रिलीज रणनीति, शुद्धता और अच्छाई की बुराई पर जीत में फिल्म रिलीज करना। दूसरे यूजर ने फिल्म को 2024 की पहली ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म बताया है। वहीं, एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा- फिल्म अच्छी थी पर फिल्म का क्लाइमैक्स ने काफी निराशा किया है।
#ShaitaanReview | This supernatural genre film perfectly clicks with the audience 🙌🏻— Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) March 8, 2024
Gripping plot, unpredictable twists, perfect execution backed by power packed performances by every actor makes it a perfect watch!!! #Shaitaan
⭐⭐⭐⭐#RMadhavan is just BRILLIANT, he… pic.twitter.com/fVYYDlixCm
Done with #Shaitaan Crap Illogical Black Drama, @ajaydevgn again Fails to impress us, @ActorMadhavan shines and overshadowed Ajay devgn.
It's a remake of gujrati movie 'Vash' But it doesn't match that movie in any case.
1⭐/5⭐ Flop #ShaitaanReview pic.twitter.com/amdoMnwc6Y— Ankit 👓 (@iAnkiit__) March 8, 2024
Blockbuster Review Of #Shaitaan 🔥
Everyone is Appreciate the performance of #AjayDevgn and #RMadhavan and praise him.
Blockbuster loading 🔥🔥🔥#ShaitaanReview #AjayDevgn #Shaitaan pic.twitter.com/HLoeZXcXO9— AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325) March 8, 2024
Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan starring Shaitaan got the best critic reviews! Can't wait to watch it in theatre tomorrow!🔥🔥🔥
It's a remake of Vash & it was so good. I had watched it in theatre Janki Boadiwala was phenomenal #Shaitaan #ShaitaanReview pic.twitter.com/jP8fNPIeR7— Jigar Punadiya (@Jigspunadiya) March 8, 2024
#ShaitaanReview - Engaging 👌
Janvi Character is literally steel the show, Interval Block is shocked you, #RMadhavan Acting is scared you & blow your mind, Storyline is brilliant and Direction is Phenomenal, @ajaydevgn intensity eyes 😱
Till interval 3.5⭐#AjayDevgn #Shaitaan pic.twitter.com/PhSgRNJYsH — AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325) March 7, 2024