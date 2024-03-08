script Shaitaan Twitter Review: ‘शैतान’ है थ्रिलर से भरपूर, कोई बोला- 'हिट है बॉस', तो किसी ने कहा- निराशा लगी हाथ, पढ़ें रिव्यू | Shaitaan Twitter Review ajay devgn R. Madhavan fans social media said blockbuster disappointing climax | Patrika News
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood

Shaitaan Twitter Review: ‘शैतान’ है थ्रिलर से भरपूर, कोई बोला- 'हिट है बॉस', तो किसी ने कहा- निराशा लगी हाथ, पढ़ें रिव्यू

locationमुंबईPublished: Mar 08, 2024 11:42:26 am

Submitted by:

Priyanka Dagar

Shaitaan Twitter Review: फिल्म 'शैतान' की रिलीज के बाद अगर बना रहे हैं ये फिल्म देखने का प्लान, तो पहले पढ़े रिव्यू...

 

 

shaitaan_twitter_review_ajay_devgn_r_madhavan_fans_social_media_said_blockbuster_disappointing_climax.jpg
शैतान फिल्म का पढ़ें रिव्यू
Shaitaan Twitter Review: अजय देवगन और आर. माधवन की हॉरर फिल्म शैतान बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आज यानी 8 मार्च को रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म का शुक्रवार फर्स्ड डे फर्स्ट शो के ट्विटर रिएक्शन सामने आ गए हैं। फैंस को ये फिल्म काफी पंसद आ रही है पर कई दर्शकों ने फिल्म के क्लाइमैक्स को अच्छे नंबर्स नहीं दिए हैं। आईये आप भी पढ़िए शैतान फिल्म का पूरा रिव्यू...

शैतान का रिव्यू (Shaitaan Review)


एक यूजर ने लिखा- मुझे आज तक एहसास नहीं हुआ कि शैतान के डायरेक्टर्स ने महा-शिवरात्रि के दिन इस फिल्म को रिलीज़ किया। शानदार रिलीज रणनीति, शुद्धता और अच्छाई की बुराई पर जीत में फिल्म रिलीज करना। दूसरे यूजर ने फिल्म को 2024 की पहली ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म बताया है। वहीं, एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा- फिल्म अच्छी थी पर फिल्म का क्लाइमैक्स ने काफी निराशा किया है।
यह भी पढ़ें

फेमस एक्ट्रेस डॉली सोही का निधन, बहन की मौत के 48 घंटे बाद ली अंतिम सांस

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो