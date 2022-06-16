scriptshame on the politics of the country says vishal dadlani muslims | विशाल ददलानी मुस्लिमों से माफी मांगते हुए बोले देश की राजनीति पर शर्मिंदा हूं, लोगों ने कहा- 'आप प्रधानमंत्री हैं क्या' | Patrika News

विशाल ददलानी मुस्लिमों से माफी मांगते हुए बोले देश की राजनीति पर शर्मिंदा हूं, लोगों ने कहा- 'आप प्रधानमंत्री हैं क्या'

बीजेपी (BJP) की निलंबित नेता नूपुर शर्मा (Nupur Sharma) के पैगंबर मोहम्मद वाले विवादित बयान को लेकर देश में बवाल मचा हुआ है। हर कोई इसपर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहा है। अब इस मुद्दे पर मशहूर सिंगर विशाल ददलानी (Vishal Dadlani) ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है, जिसके तहत उन्होंने देश की राजनीति पर सवाल उठाते हुए, हिंदू और मुस्लिम समुदाय को लेकर बात कही है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: June 16, 2022 03:33:43 pm

विशाल ददलानी ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल पर ट्वीट कर कहा है कि 'मैं देश के मुसलमानों के लिए एक भारतीय हिंदू होने के नाते यह कहना चाहता हूं कि आप सभी को देखा जाता है और सुना जाता है, जिसके तहत आप सभी को काफी सराहना के साथ ढेर सारा प्यार भी मिलता है। ऐसे में जो आपका दर्द है वो हमारा भी दर्द है, जिसके आधार पर आप लोगों की देशभक्ति पर कोई सवाल नहीं। साथ मैं यह कहना चाहूंगा कि आपसे किसी धर्म या भारत को कोई खतरा नहीं है। हम एक राष्ट्र और एक परिवार की तरह हैं'।
shame on the politics of the country says vishal dadlani muslims
shame on the politics of the country says vishal dadlani muslims
अन्य ट्वीट में विशाल ददलानी (Vishal Dadlani) ने लिखा है कि 'मैं देश की राजनीति से काफी शर्मिंदा हूं। सभी भारतीय से मेरा कहना है कि हम सब को छोटे-छोटे ग्रुप में बांटा जा रहा है। यह सब कुछ लोग अपने व्यक्तिगत फायदे के लिए कर रहे हैं'।
सिंगर के इस ट्वीट के बाद ट्रोलर्स ने उन्हें घेरना शुरू कर दिया है। एक यूजर ने लिखा-विशाल ददलानी क्या आप इस देश के प्रधानमंत्री, जो आप सभी की तरफ से अपनी बातें रख रहे हो।

वहीं एक अन्य ने लिखा कि आपने जो कहा है वो काफी मायने रखता है, हर किसी में आपकी तरह बोलने की हिम्मत नहीं होती है।'

एक और ने लिखा, 'बहुसंख्यक हिंदुओं की ओर से मैं अधिकांश हिंदुओं को बताना चाहता हूं कि ये साथी बहुसंख्यक हिंदुओं का प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं करता है।'
एक अन्य ने लिखा,”दम है तो महाराष्ट्र सरकार, बॉलीवुड खान माफिया, करण जौहर गैंग के खिलाफ एक ट्वीट करो। पता चलेगा बोलने की स्वतंत्रता की कीमत क्या होती है।”

newsletter

Shweta Bajpai

Home / Entertainment / Bollywood

अगली खबर

right-arrow

जब फिल्म निर्देशक Imtiaz Ali ने निभाया था 'आतंकी मेमन' का किरदार, क्या आपने देखी है वो फिल्म?

जब फिल्म निर्देशक Imtiaz Ali ने निभाया था 'आतंकी मेमन' का किरदार, क्या आपने देखी है वो फिल्म?

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
बिहार में TET खत्म, अब CTET पास करने पर ही बन सकेंगे मास्टर, लाखों लोगों को लगा झटका
2
15 साल से नौकरी करने वालों की जाएगी नौकरी, भर्ती करने वाले अफसर भी निशाने पर
3
दो दिन के अंतराल में दो बड़े ग्रह बदलेंगे राशि, 4 राशियों की होगी चांदी ही चांदी
4
6 महीने के लिए मकर राशि में जा रहे हैं शनि देव, सोने की तरह चमकेगी 4 राशियों की किस्मत
5
Maruti Swift और Baleno की जगह जमकर बिक रही है यह सस्ती कार! 34 km की देती है माइलेज
6
जमकर बिकी ये सस्ती SUV, 5-स्टार सेफ्टी और एडवांस फीचर्स के आगे फेल हुए Maruti Brezza और Hyundai Creta

शानदार खबरें

जमकर बिकी ये सस्ती SUV, 5-स्टार सेफ्टी और एडवांस फीचर्स के आगे फेल हुए Maruti Brezza और Hyundai Creta
जमकर बिकी ये सस्ती SUV, 5-स्टार सेफ्टी और एडवांस फीचर्स के आगे फेल हुए Maruti Brezza और Hyundai Creta
एमपीपीएससी का कमाल, राज्य सेवा परीक्षा से पांच दिन पहले बुलाए आवेदन
एमपीपीएससी का कमाल, राज्य सेवा परीक्षा से पांच दिन पहले बुलाए आवेदन
सम्राट पृथ्वीराज फ्लॉप होने के बाद 'धूम 4' से कटा अक्षय कुमार का पत्ता, फिल्म से आउट हुए खिलाड़ी!
सम्राट पृथ्वीराज फ्लॉप होने के बाद 'धूम 4' से कटा अक्षय कुमार का पत्ता, फिल्म से आउट हुए खिलाड़ी!
दो दिन के अंतराल में दो बड़े ग्रह बदलेंगे राशि, 4 राशियों की होगी चांदी ही चांदी
दो दिन के अंतराल में दो बड़े ग्रह बदलेंगे राशि, 4 राशियों की होगी चांदी ही चांदी
Maruti Swift और Baleno की जगह जमकर बिक रही है यह सस्ती कार! 34 km की देती है माइलेज
Maruti Swift और Baleno की जगह जमकर बिक रही है यह सस्ती कार! 34 km की देती है माइलेज
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

BREAKING NEWS रतलाम के 49 वार्ड में भाजपा इनको दे रही पार्षद का टिकटराजस्थान के 19 जिलों में आज बरसात अलर्ट, इन जिलों में बरसेंगे बादलगाड़ियों पर होने वाले चालान माफ, Yogi सरकार ने जारी किए नए नियमफुल टैंक में 2500Km का सफर कराएगी ये सस्ती CNG सेडान कार! शुरुआती कीमत महज 6.50 लाख से भी कमज्योतिष: जौ के इन उपायों से घर में सदा बना रहता है मां लक्ष्मी का वास, धन-धान्य प्राप्ति की है मान्यताअंकज्योतिष: इस मूलांक वालों के पास खूब होती है जमीन-जायदाद, लेकिन इस एक चीज की हमेशा बनी रहती है कमीअपने पति को भाग्यशाली बनाती हैं इन नाम की लड़कियां, होती हैं बहुत गुणीमालामाल बनने का फिर मिला मौका, निर्यात हो सकता है गेहूं, 4 बड़े देशों ने की डिमांड

बड़ी खबरें

बिहार में हिंसक हुआ 'अग्निपथ' आंदोलन, छपरा-कैमूर में आग का गोला बनी 4 ट्रेनें'अग्निपथ' की आग में झुलसा शहर, VIDEO में देखिए स्टेशन पर तोडफ़ोड़ और आगजनीसरकारें भी 5 साल के लिए चुनी जाती हैं, फिर युवाओं को देश की सेवा के लिए सिर्फ 4 साल क्यों: Agnipath Scheme का BJP सांसद ने भी किया विरोध'बेरोजगार युवाओं की अग्निपरीक्षा लेना बंद करें', राहुल गांधी ने Agnipath Scheme पर मोदी सरकार को फिर घेराराहुल गांधी से ED की पूछताछ: कांग्रेस का दिल्ली से हैदराबाद तक प्रदर्शन, रेणुका चौधरी ने पुलिसकर्मी की कॉलर पकड़ीBulldozer Action पर फिलहाल रोक नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यूपी सरकार से 3 दिन में मांगा जवाबसिवनी में बंटने आईं 1100 साइकिल केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कहा मार्च 2023 तक भारत को मिलेगी 5G सर्विस
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.