अब अभिनेता Shatrughan Sinha ने भी Sushant Singh के लिए उठाई आवाज़, CBI जांच को लेकर कही बड़ी बात

Just a few days back, was honoured to be the Chief Guest at our dear friend, popular homeopath #DrMukeshBatra’s event to celebrate the 10th year of ‘Yaadon ki Bahaar’ by Dr. Batra’s Foundation, at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Mumbai. A medley of yesterday’s songs were rendered & conceptualised by the renowned Dr. Batra himself. Enjoyed this evening of fun, frolic & passion. It truly was pure delight to hear Dr. Batra & his grandchild sing so melodiously engaging us all. His dashing son Dr. Akshay Batra was extremely warm as the host of the evening. My best wishes for Dr. Batra’s vision to make a ‘Bimari Mukt Bharat’. God Bless! #YaadonKiBahaar