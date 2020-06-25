Sushant की फाइनल पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट पर Shekhar Suman ने जताया संदेह, कहा- ये कहानी पहले से तय थी, फिर से हो जांच

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 25 Jun 2020, 05:11 PM IST
Sushant की फाइनल पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट पर Shekhar Suman ने जताया संदेह, कहा- ये कहानी पहले से तय थी, फिर से हो जांच
Shekhar Suman tweet on unsatisfied with Sushant postmortem report

बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फाइनल पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट (Sushant final postmortem report) सामने आई थी। जिसपर एक्टर शेखर सुमन ने अब ट्वीट (Shekhar Suman tweet on Sushant) करके अपना संदेह जताया है।

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फाइनल पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट (Sushant final postmortem report) सामने आई थी। जिसमें दिवंगत एक्टर की मौत का कारण दम घुटने (Sushant Singh Rajput suicide) को बताया गया है। सुशांत की फाइनल पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में बताया गया कि एक्टर के शरीर पर कोई चोट के निशान नहीं (No marks on Sushant body) पाए गए हैं। उनके नाखूनों को भी साफ पाया गया है। रिपोर्ट में मुताबिक, सुशांत की मौत पर सवाल नहीं खड़े होते हैं और इसमें किसी भी साजिश होने से साफ इंकार किया गया है। लेकिन कुछ लोग सुशांत की इस पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से सहमत नहीं हैं। जिसमें एक्टर शेखर सुमन ने अब ट्वीट (Shekhar Suman tweet on Sushant) करके अपना संदेह जताया है।

शेखर सुमन ने लगातार दो ट्वीट किए और पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट को एक कहानी (Shekhar not satisfied with Sushant postmortem report) बताया। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा- तो ये ऐलान कर दिया गया है कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत एक साधारण सुसाइड थी। इन बातों में मत आईए। मुझे संदेह है कि ऐसा हुआ होगा। ये कहानी पहले से ही तय थी। इसीलिए बनाई गई फोरम और जरूरी हो जाती है। फिर से जांच किए जाने के लिए अपनी आवाज (Shekhar asked investigation for Sushant) ऊठाएं।

शेखर ने इसके बाद एक और ट्वीट (Shekhar Suman tweets on Sushant) किया और लिखा- हम सभी को और कोशिश करनी होगी और सुसाइड की कहानी और घुमाई हुई स्टोरी को नहीं मानना है। ये वक्त है जब हम नहीं सुनेंगे। इस समय हम नहीं संतुष्ट होंगे। #justiceforsushantforum (Shekhar asked justice for Sushant)

बता दें कि शेखर सुमन ने कुछ दिनों पहले भी ट्वीट करके कहा था कि ये स्पष्ट है कि अगर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है, जिस तरह से वो दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति और बुद्धिमान था, तो उसने फिर तो से एक सुसाइड नोट जरूर छोड़ा होगा (Shekhar on Sushant suicide note)। मेरा दिल भी बाकियों की तरह ये कहता है कि जितना आखों से दिखाई दे रहा है उससे बहुत ज्यादा है।

