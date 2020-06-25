Sushant की फाइनल पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट पर Shekhar Suman ने जताया संदेह, कहा- ये कहानी पहले से तय थी, फिर से हो जांच

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फाइनल पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट (Sushant final postmortem report) सामने आई थी। जिसमें दिवंगत एक्टर की मौत का कारण दम घुटने (Sushant Singh Rajput suicide) को बताया गया है। सुशांत की फाइनल पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में बताया गया कि एक्टर के शरीर पर कोई चोट के निशान नहीं (No marks on Sushant body) पाए गए हैं। उनके नाखूनों को भी साफ पाया गया है। रिपोर्ट में मुताबिक, सुशांत की मौत पर सवाल नहीं खड़े होते हैं और इसमें किसी भी साजिश होने से साफ इंकार किया गया है। लेकिन कुछ लोग सुशांत की इस पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से सहमत नहीं हैं। जिसमें एक्टर शेखर सुमन ने अब ट्वीट (Shekhar Suman tweet on Sushant) करके अपना संदेह जताया है।

So it has been declared that Sushant Singh's was plain and simple suicide.Dont fall for that.I suspected this wd happen.The narrative was set from before.Thar's why the forum has become all the more imp.plz raise your voices for a reinvestigation. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 25, 2020

शेखर सुमन ने लगातार दो ट्वीट किए और पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट को एक कहानी (Shekhar not satisfied with Sushant postmortem report) बताया। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा- तो ये ऐलान कर दिया गया है कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत एक साधारण सुसाइड थी। इन बातों में मत आईए। मुझे संदेह है कि ऐसा हुआ होगा। ये कहानी पहले से ही तय थी। इसीलिए बनाई गई फोरम और जरूरी हो जाती है। फिर से जांच किए जाने के लिए अपनी आवाज (Shekhar asked investigation for Sushant) ऊठाएं।

शेखर ने इसके बाद एक और ट्वीट (Shekhar Suman tweets on Sushant) किया और लिखा- हम सभी को और कोशिश करनी होगी और सुसाइड की कहानी और घुमाई हुई स्टोरी को नहीं मानना है। ये वक्त है जब हम नहीं सुनेंगे। इस समय हम नहीं संतुष्ट होंगे। #justiceforsushantforum (Shekhar asked justice for Sushant)

We all will have to take a more belligerent stand and not be cowered down by the suicide narrative and whitewashed slanted theories.This time we won't listen.This time we won't be convinced.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 25, 2020

बता दें कि शेखर सुमन ने कुछ दिनों पहले भी ट्वीट करके कहा था कि ये स्पष्ट है कि अगर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है, जिस तरह से वो दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति और बुद्धिमान था, तो उसने फिर तो से एक सुसाइड नोट जरूर छोड़ा होगा (Shekhar on Sushant suicide note)। मेरा दिल भी बाकियों की तरह ये कहता है कि जितना आखों से दिखाई दे रहा है उससे बहुत ज्यादा है।

Don't let your anger die down..keep the movement going ..we will not spare the culprits even if we have to go to the end of this world.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 24, 2020