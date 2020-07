शिल्पा शेट्टी 10 साल से थी इस स्पा की ओनर, अब बेच दी अपनी हिस्सेदारी....

View this post on Instagram

It’s been 10 glorious years having partnered with @iosiswellness to take beauty and wellness across the country. Due to being over-committed with too much on my plate personally and professionally, I have decided to sell my stake and am happy to announce that my share in the business has been bought out by my partner, @kiranbawa76. I wish her all the best in taking this wonderful brand to greater heights. Would like to thank all our patrons, franchisees, and staff for their love & continued support 🙏❤️🌈